AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One reaches three million members 03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT

Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One reaches three million members Mon, 13 Mar 2023 11:00:00 +0200 Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One, one of the largest loyalty programmes in the Baltic Sea region, welcomed its third millionth member to its global family, on Friday, 10 March 2023, with a festive welcome event onboard company's shuttle vessel Megastar. The third millionth Club One member, Mr Ari Moilanen comes from Finland, and as a prize, is awarded a trip for a family of four in Business Lounge onboard Tallink's flagship vessel MyStar which operates between Tallinn and Helsinki. In 2011, Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One, founded 16 years ago, reached an important milestone of one million members. In 2019, Club One already celebrated the fulfilment of 2.5 million loyal customers. Today, Club One is 3 million members strong, with most of the members coming from the companies' main markets - Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia. In total, Club One has members from 217 countries worldwide. Commenting on reaching the milestone of three million members in Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One, Siiri Toomsalu, Head of Group B2C Loyalty and Offerings at Tallink Grupp said: - "We are really happy to welcome member number three million to our Club One family. We are particularly delighted to see our loyal customer base continuously growing over the 16 years and that our membership has continued to grow even during the incredibly challenging last three years for the entire global travel sector that saw travel bans and restrictions introduced due to Covid pandemic and now due to crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. To us, this is a sign of our Club One members' continued trust in us and that we are on track with creating added value to our members." - "We are continuously developing our loyalty programme. In addition to earlier member benefits, that allowed members to redeem their collected Club One points to upgrade their hotel room in Tallink hotels, to book ferry tickets and pay in Tallink webshop, in October 2022, we launched a new digital functionality called the Slider which gives our members more flexibility to use their collected Club One points. In addition, there are around 500 benefits active at any given time at all main destinations, onboard or as activity options. As a member of Club One, it is our guarantee, that you are always one step ahead." Enclosed photo: Mr Ari Moilanen, onboard Tallink's shuttle vessel Megastar on 10 March 2023, receiving the prize for joining Tallink Silja Line loyalty programme Club One as the 3 millionth member, joined by Ms Siiri Toomsalu, Head of Group B2C Loyalty and Offerings at Tallink Grupp; and, on his left, Megastar captain, Master Vahur Sõstra and Megastar Intendant Üllar Märtin. Photo by Tallink Grupp. More info to the media:

Kai-Ines Nelson

Senior Communications Specialist, Tallink Grupp

Tel +372 55 689 644

E-mail: kai-ines.nelson@tallink.ee Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

www.tallink.com Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One Founded in 2007, Tallink Grupp's loyalty programme Club One offers club members both the best customer experience and memorable moments in all Tallink and Silja Line destinations on shore and on board, which translate into bonus points collected that can be afterwards used for extra discounts from future trips, to pay for purchases in the Tallink webshop as well as to upgrade the room category while staying in Tallink hotels. In addition, being a member of Club One, many other special benefits and discounts become available related to our products and services and with our cooperation partners in Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Sweden.

Club One's predecessor, Silja's loyalty program, was already established in 1992. The loyalty program was followed by Club Silja in 2002, and these loyalty programs were followed by the current Club One, which was established in 2007.

Most of the members come from the company's main markets of Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia. In total, Club One has members from 217 countries worldwide.

A digital membership card is issued instead of plastic card by default to reduce the company's environmental footprint.

Club One customers have the information they need to travel with Tallink and Silja Line vessels as a member in one place - the Tallink Silja Line app. Through the Tallink Silja Line app, members can check in quickly and conveniently, use their digital Club One card for on-board purchases, and while on a cruise, to keep updated with everything happening on board, starting from the pre-booked meals to the versatile entertainment programme offered, to useful information what is offered in the destination countries during their stay - there is always something new and exciting to discover. Club One Fun Facts: The youngest Club One members who travelled in 2022 onboard Tallink and Silja Line vessels:

who travelled in 2022 onboard Tallink and Silja Line vessels: - From Estonia: a 37-day-old - From Finland: a 28-day-old - From Sweden: a 47-day-old - From Latvia: a 251-day-old Club One customers travel more with pets - In 2022, pets who travelled with their Club One owners (pets under eight kilos are not required to register their pets), registered pets only with Club One:

- In 2022, pets who travelled with their Club One owners (pets under eight kilos are not required to register their pets), registered pets only with Club One: - 9500 from Finland - 3000 from Estonia - Ca 5000 from Sweden Three quarters of our Club One customers buy candy and sweets onboard

- Finnish customers' favourite sweet is liquorice - More than 50% of Swedes buy fashion retail goods onboard - Every 4-5th Club One customer buys perfumery products onboard Favourite retail brands of Club One customers (onboard shopping and webshop): Marimekko, Moomins, Iittala, Tommy Hilfiger, perfumery products. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.

