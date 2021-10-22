AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp, the owner of the Burger King® franchise in the Baltic states, will open today, on Friday, 22 October 2021 at 11.00 the newest Burger King® restaurant of the popular global fast food chain in Vilnius, located in the Vilnius Outlet shopping centre

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 09:00:00 +0300

The newest, 262-square-metre restaurant Burger King Vilnius Outlet, seating 62 persons in total and boasting a 117-square-metre dining hall, is located on the 3rd floor of the brand-new Vilnius Outlet shopping mall, also opened today, located at Vytauto Pociuno g. 08, Vilnius.



Burger-enthusiasts are warmly welcome to visit the Burger King Vilnius Outlet restaurant to enjoy the iconic flame-grilled Whopper®, free of all artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, as well as the other royal flame-grilled burgers from the full menu options to be enjoyed in the restaurant or to be taken away or delivered on to customers' doorstep.



Striving to offer the tastiest experiences to our customers with the exciting Burger King® full menu, the company continues to do so with safety at the forefront of our operations and by following the strictest hygiene, disinfecting and social distancing rules in all Burger King® restaurants.



Burger King Vilnius Outlet is the second Burger King restaurant opened in Vilnius and the 11th Burger King restaurant in the Baltics opened over the last one and a half years. By the end of this year, Burger King aims to open 15 restaurants in total in the Baltics.



In Lithuania, Burger King plans to create up to 70 new jobs by the end of this year.



