AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp, the owner of the Burger King® franchise in the Baltic states, will open today, on Friday, 22 October 2021 at 11.00 the newest Burger King® restaurant of the popular global fast food chain in Vilnius, located in the Vilnius Outlet shopping centre

10/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Tallink Grupp, the owner of the Burger King® franchise in the Baltic states, will open today, on Friday, 22 October 2021 at 11.00 the newest Burger King® restaurant of the popular global fast food chain in Vilnius, located in the Vilnius Outlet shopping centre Fri, 22 Oct 2021 09:00:00 +0300

The newest, 262-square-metre restaurant Burger King Vilnius Outlet, seating 62 persons in total and boasting a 117-square-metre dining hall, is located on the 3rd floor of the brand-new Vilnius Outlet shopping mall, also opened today, located at Vytauto Pociuno g. 08, Vilnius.

Burger-enthusiasts are warmly welcome to visit the Burger King Vilnius Outlet restaurant to enjoy the iconic flame-grilled Whopper®, free of all artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, as well as the other royal flame-grilled burgers from the full menu options to be enjoyed in the restaurant or to be taken away or delivered on to customers' doorstep.

Striving to offer the tastiest experiences to our customers with the exciting Burger King® full menu, the company continues to do so with safety at the forefront of our operations and by following the strictest hygiene, disinfecting and social distancing rules in all Burger King® restaurants.

Burger King Vilnius Outlet is the second Burger King restaurant opened in Vilnius and the 11th Burger King restaurant in the Baltics opened over the last one and a half years. By the end of this year, Burger King aims to open 15 restaurants in total in the Baltics.

In Lithuania, Burger King plans to create up to 70 new jobs by the end of this year.

More information to the media, please contact:
Kai-Ines Nelson
Senior Communications Specialist, Tallink Grupp
Tel +372 55 689 644
E-mail: kai-ines.nelson@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

BURGER KING®
Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.burgerking.com. For more information about Burger King Lithuania, please check www.burgerking.lt or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
