Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallink Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04/11 08:15:50 am EDT
0.6020 EUR    0.00%
08:22aAS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022
PU
04/08AS TALLINK GRUPP : Changes in Tallink Grupp's Tallinn-Helsinki route schedule during Easter week, 11-21 April
PU
04/06AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp Silja Europa temporarily replaced on Tallinn-Helsinki route with Victoria I
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022

04/11/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022 Mon, 11 Apr 2022 14:00:00 +0300

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it has decided not to add a second vessel to the Tallinn-Stockholm route in 2022 as originally planned. The route will continue to be operated by the company's vessel Baltic Queen and the departures from Tallinn and Stockholm will take place every other day.

The company's vessel Victoria I, which was due to join Baltic Queen on the route from early June this year, will currently remain suspended in Port of Tallinn once it finishes its current replacement service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on 21 April.

Commenting on the suspension, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said:

"None of the schedule and route changes are easy to make as they impact our customers travel plans and the decision to operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route with only one vessel for the rest of this year, has been one of these difficult decisions. However, having carried out an assessment of the potential for the route to be operated profitably with two vessels in today's context of increased prices and the changed geopolitical situation, it has become clear that this is not currently possible.

"We will continue operating the popular route with Baltic Queen for now and will continue to look for other opportunities for our vessel Victoria I for the rest of this year.

"We apologise to all the customers impacted by this decision and will offer them opportunities to travel on Baltic Queen or our other routes and vessels instead.

"The Baltic Queen departures every other day give our customers a good opportunity to spend a few nights at our recently renovated and beautiful Tallink City hotel and enjoy Tallinn for longer."

Tallink will contact all the customers affected by this decision as soon as possible and offer them alternative travel options, gift vouchers or refunds.

For more information to the media, please contact:

Katri Link
Communications Director
Tallink Grupp
Tel. +372 53042121
E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS TALLINK GRUPP
08:22aAS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one ve..
PU
04/08AS TALLINK GRUPP : Changes in Tallink Grupp's Tallinn-Helsinki route schedule during Easte..
PU
04/06AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp Silja Europa temporarily replaced on Tallinn-Helsinki rou..
PU
04/05AS Tallink Grupp Audited Annual Report of the 2021 Financial Year
AQ
04/05AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp publishes 2022 March and Q1 passenger and cargo statistic..
PU
04/05AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year
GL
04/05AS Tallink Grupp Reports Operating Results for the Month and First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/04AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp charters company vessel Isabelle for refugee accommodatio..
PU
04/04Short-term charter agreement
AQ
03/24AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink's ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland, company'..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 728 M 792 M 792 M
Net income 2022 24,2 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2022 783 M 851 M 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 448 M 487 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 785
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart AS TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Joonas Joost Financial Director
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINK GRUPP2.03%487
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.84%53 624
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-6.74%40 621
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-8.85%20 653
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD1.25%19 855
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.95%11 737