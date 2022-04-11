AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 14:00:00 +0300

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it has decided not to add a second vessel to the Tallinn-Stockholm route in 2022 as originally planned. The route will continue to be operated by the company's vessel Baltic Queen and the departures from Tallinn and Stockholm will take place every other day.

The company's vessel Victoria I, which was due to join Baltic Queen on the route from early June this year, will currently remain suspended in Port of Tallinn once it finishes its current replacement service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on 21 April.

Commenting on the suspension, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said:

"None of the schedule and route changes are easy to make as they impact our customers travel plans and the decision to operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route with only one vessel for the rest of this year, has been one of these difficult decisions. However, having carried out an assessment of the potential for the route to be operated profitably with two vessels in today's context of increased prices and the changed geopolitical situation, it has become clear that this is not currently possible.

"We will continue operating the popular route with Baltic Queen for now and will continue to look for other opportunities for our vessel Victoria I for the rest of this year.

"We apologise to all the customers impacted by this decision and will offer them opportunities to travel on Baltic Queen or our other routes and vessels instead.

"The Baltic Queen departures every other day give our customers a good opportunity to spend a few nights at our recently renovated and beautiful Tallink City hotel and enjoy Tallinn for longer."

Tallink will contact all the customers affected by this decision as soon as possible and offer them alternative travel options, gift vouchers or refunds.

