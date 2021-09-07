Log in
AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Webshop rolls out its first-ever Beauty Weeks campaign, launches exclusively organic cosmetics brand for the eco-conscious consumer

09/07/2021 | 12:52am EDT
Tallink Webshop rolls out its first-ever Beauty Weeks campaign, launches exclusively organic cosmetics brand for the eco-conscious consumer Mon, 06 Sep 2021 12:00:00 +0300

Tallink Webshop's first-ever Beauty Weeks campaign which starts today, on 6 September, and lasts until 26 September 2021, rolls out many lucrative offers from many popular cosmetics and perfumery brands to customers in Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Sweden. Within the Beauty Weeks campaign, a new organic and eco-friendly skincare product line Viking Beauty Secrets® is launched exclusively for Tallink Webshop's customers.

Commenting on the Tallink Webshop's Beauty Weeks, Head of E-Commerce, Tallink Duty Free, Krista Tuulik said:

'We are launching our first-ever Webshop's Beauty Weeks for the benefit of our good customers focusing, naturally on our current bestsellers both at sea and on shore - on the popular perfumes and cosmetics brands. At the same time, however, we wish to draw our customers' attention to the newcomers in our product range and particularly to those brands which are close to the hearts of those customers who wish to be more caring towards the environment in the product choices they make. One of Tallink's key targets in the area of sustainable development is to reduce impact on the environment, particularly on the sea environment. Therefore, it is very important to us to introduce such innovative skincare brands like Viking Beauty Secrets®, which have made their mission in product development to improve the health of the oceans and promote environmental awareness, so that together, we would be able to leave our children a cleaner environment through our conscious choices.'

Commenting on the launch of Viking Beauty Secrets® organic skincare brand in Tallink Webshop, the co-owner and Head of Sustainability at Viking Beauty Secrets®, an Estonian competitive swimmer and champion, environmental activist, advocate for World CleanUp Day, a global ambassador and modern mermaid, Merle Liivand said:

'The world oceans are directly impacted by our everyday consumer habits, including the cosmetic products we use and the microplastic waste which ends up increasingly more often in the world oceans and affects our health and ecosystems. Viking Beauty Secrets skincare products do not just gain from the sea, they also give back to the sea. For example, the tubes our products come in, are already made from recycled materials. Also, we donate 5% of the company's profits towards ocean cleanup and local beach cleanup initiatives. We can only have future if we live in a sustainable way, support innovation, develop conscious consumer habits in order to preserve and cherish our environment'.

Viking Beauty Secrets® skincare products are Greenlife Ecocert COSMOS certified and all the ingredients used are organic, vegan, cruelty and paraben free. The internationally award-winning skincare brand is founded by Estonian model, actress, director and producer Eha Urbsalu.

Within the framework of the Tallink Webshop Beauty Weeks campaign, the first week of the campaign, from 6 to 12 September, is dedicated to perfumes; the second week, from 13 to 20 September, concentrates on skincare products and the last week, from 20 to 26 September 2021, focuses on body care products.

In this autumn season, many popular brands are added to Tallink Webshop's product range which are already well known to Tallink's customers from both sea and shore, such as Bioderma, Collistar, Darphin, Matis, Talika and others.

Take a look at Tallink Webshop's offers: https://shopping.tallink.com/welcome

More information to the media:
Kai-Ines Nelson
Senior Communications Specialist, Tallink Grupp
Tel +372 55 689 644
E-mail: kai-ines.nelson@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 04:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
