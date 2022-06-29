AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink's ro-ro passenger vessel Sailor to undergo planned dry-docking in Naantali, Finland, Regal Star temporarily re-routed to Paldiski-Kapellskär route

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:30:00 +0300

Tallink Grupp's ro-ro passenger and cargo vessel Sailor will head out from Kapellskär to Naantali today, on 29 June 2022, and set sail to the BLRT Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland, for its regular dry-docking, scheduled from 30 June until 11 July 2022. During Sailor's planned technical maintenance, company's other ro-ro passenger and cargo vessel Regal Star will be temporarily re-routed to operate on the company's Paldiski - Kapellskär route from 2 July until 12 July.

During Sailor's dry-docking, many technical upgrades, such as the Integrated Automation System (IAS) replacement, Fire Detection System (FDS) upgrade and ship tanks remote sounding system upgrade. Regular underwater hull works will be carried out on the vessel, including replacement of the vessel's propulsion shaft seals and maintenance of overboard valves. Regular maintenance of seawater pumps, cleaning of coolers and overhaul of steering gears; under the Cargo Access Equipment works, maintenance of stern ramps and cargo hatches will be carried out. Also, as per new requirements, the vessel will undergo the installation of Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS).

Commenting on the technical maintenance works of Sailor, captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship Management at Tallink Grupp said:

- "This is the first planned dry dock of the company's ro-ro passenger and cargo vessel Sailor since its acquisition in 2020. Sailor is our second mainly ro-ro cargo carrying vessel to undergo its regular dry-docking in the last half-a-year period. To ensure that our ro-ro cargo service continues to provide high quality service and can meet the demand of our logistic partners, we have planned the dry-dock maintenance of Sailor to take place in summer season when cargo volumes are traditionally lower. We are working hard to make sure our vessels in cargo routes are well maintained, their equipment upgraded and kept up in top condition so we can be ready for the cargo high season with full confidence."

Sailor will be out of service in Kapellskär starting from 29 June 2022 at 8.00 (local time), and returns to its regular Paldiski-Kapellskär route, having completed the planned dry-docking, and is back in service from Paldiski on 12 July 2022, with a departure from Paldiski at 22.00 (local time).

For Sailor's planned dry-docking, company's ro-ro passenger and cargo vessel Regal Star will be re-routed to Paldiski - Kapellskär route from 2 July until 12 July 2022 as follows:

• 2.07.2022 arrival to Muuga at 3:00 (local time);

• 2.07 - 12.07.2022 no departures on Muuga- Vuosaari route;

• 2.07 - 12.07.2022 operating on Paldiski - Kapellskär route according to the route schedule;

• 13.07.2022 back in service from Muuga, departure from Muuga at 7:00 (local time).

For departures of Regal Star on the Paldiski - Kapellskär route from 2 July until 12 July, and other company's cargo departures between Estonia and Finland, Estonia and Sweden as well as Finland and Sweden, see Tallink Cargo Service Timetable here: https://ee.tallink.com/documents/10192/109489502/Timetable_2022.pdf



