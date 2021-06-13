AS Tallink Grupp : Commuters travelling between Finland and Estonia will be able to get vaccinated against Coronavirus onboard Tallink vessels on 17 and 18 June 2021

Sat, 12 Jun 2021 12:00:00 +0300

Initiated by Tallink Grupp and in cooperation with the Estonian medical centre Confido, Tallink customers commuting between the capitals of Estonia and Finland on 17 and 18 June onboard Tallink shuttle vessels Star and Megastar will be offered an opportunity to get vaccinated during their voyage.

The vaccination with the single-shot Jannsen Covid-19 vaccine, is available exclusively for Estonian citizens and residents, i.e. those over 18-year-olds with the Estonian national identity code. The vaccinations will be carried out on the following departures from Helsinki:

• Thursday, 17 June 2021 - 19.30 and 22.30 departures from Helsinki.

• Friday, 18 June 2021 - 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30 and 22.30 departures from Helsinki.

The necessary permission to carry out vaccination onboard vessels has been granted to Tallink and Confido by the Health Board of the Estonian Republic, and the vessels comply with all the due requirements laid down to vaccination centres. Onboard vessels, there are designated areas reserved for carrying out vaccinations, both for the necessary registration procedures as well as for administering the vaccine by injection, also there are post-vaccination waiting areas set aside, where vaccinated people remain under a 15-minute observation.

Commenting on the vaccination opportunity onboard Tallink Grupp vessels Megastar and Star, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said:

'Over the last few months, Tallink Grupp has made considerable efforts to find and offer solutions to our market countries' government authorities, aimed at helping to improve the virus pandemic situation as quickly as possible and to restore the free cross-border movement as soon as possible. We have also, among other things, discussed for some time with the Estonian authorities the possibility to offer vaccination onboard our vessels to reach those persons who may otherwise be difficult to reach due to their working arrangements and commuting. Therefore, I am very pleased that Tallink can contribute this way to the Estonian vaccination efforts already before midsummer.

'In Tallink, we are constantly striving towards thinking outside the box and offering solutions to help along the speedy recovery of the Estonian economy as well as restoration of tourism and free movement. I sincerely hope that all these steps and solutions we are offering and implementing will contribute to the reopening of the borders of Estonia and Finland, and that we will manage to reunite those Estonians working in Finland and commuting to work from Estonia, with their families at last,' Nõgene added.

To make the vaccination process onboard Tallink vessels simpler and more convenient for customers, the company requested the Estonian government to provide the single-shot Jannsen Covid-19 vaccine for the vaccinations, to prevent added pressure on the Estonian health care system, with the vaccine only requiring administering once.

'Confido considers fast and effective vaccination as one of the most important actions for controlling the corona pandemic. I believe that the vaccinations on board Tallink vessels will enable ust o reach an important target group, for whom commuting is a lifestyle and because of this it has been difficult to plan getting vaccinated to date. The single-dose vaccine will give them a good opportunity to protect themselves against the virus. Since Confido already has experience with vaccinations in vaccination centres, we are able to carry out vaccinations on board quickly and efficiently with good quality results, also making the experience as comfortable as possible for those being vaccinated,' Risto Laur, Managing Director of Confido explained.

The leader of the Estonian COVID-19 vaccination working group, Marek Seer, said that the main aim is to offer vaccination opportunities as close to people as possible and as conveniently as possible, and as vaccine supplies increase, the different possibilities for vaccinations will likely increase even more. 'It is therefore a welcome development that we are able to offer vaccination opportunities to commuters, just as we are able to offer them to people in vaccination centres, at work places and at home for people with disabilities. As the vaccine supply increases, I am sure there will be also other possibilities,' Seer said. 'Right now is the best time for getting yourself vaccinated in order to achieve the greatest level of protection for the autumn virus season and third wave.'

On board the company's vessels Star and Megastar the vaccination is carried out by qualified medical staff. To be vaccinated, the customers need to make a preliminary booking via Confido website. The link to Confido online booking site can be found on Tallink Grupp website www.tallink.ee and the vaccination time onboard can be pre-booked right after ticket purchase. The booking system for the on board vaccinations will open during Saturday, 12 June.

