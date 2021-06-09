AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink launches summer 2021 cruise sale in the Estonian market with ever-popular Aland cruises with Silja Serenade

Wed, 09 Jun 2021 10:30:00 +0300

TALLINN, 9 June 2021 - Tallink Grupp has today launched its 2021 summer cruise sales in the Estonian market with offering special cruises to Aland with 7 departures from Tallinn to Mariehamn in July.



The company will open this summer's special cruise season for the Estonian market by offering cruises onboard the company's iconic vessel Silja Serenade to Mariehamn, Aland, with departures from Tallinn on 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 July.



Commenting on the launch of summer cruise 2021 sales on the Estonian market, Marina Jõgi, Head of Group Products and Sales for Tallink Grupp, said:



- 'We anticipate that from 1 July tourism traffic between Estonia and Finland will resume, given the good progress of the national vaccination rates. We are particularly happy to offer our Estonian customers the much-awaited summer cruises to Aland while discovering the magnificent Silja Serenade, voted the most popular vessel among our Finnish customers this spring.



- Our customers have ranked the onboard food experience as the most important element of the cruise experience. This summer, our food-enthusiastic travellers of every age can enjoy in our onboard numerous restaurants the finest tastes to please even the most demanding palate - from street-food experience, to rich buffet menu to fine dining, featuring - among other - Artur Kazaritski's* signature menu NORDIC, inspired by the Bocuse d'Or Europe gastronomic competition held last year in Tallinn.



- From onboard shopping to dining to entertainment, we have taken every precaution to make sure that our customers can enjoy the nicest holiday at sea this summer - safely and in comfort', Jõgi said.



Ticket sales for Aland special summer cruises 2021 for the Estonian market open today, Wednesday 9 June. Tickets are available on the company's website www.tallink.ee.



In addition to the new market opening announced today for the summer cruises, it is already possible for the Estonian market leisure passengers to enjoy a 5-hour mini cruise without disembarking between Tallinn and Helsinki on shuttle vessels Star and Megastar with several daily departures.



The company monitors closely the developments of the national vaccination programmes as well as the overall pandemic situation in its home markets and national travel restrictions when making decisions regarding additional routes, cruises and beyond July, over the next few weeks.



