AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink opens its 10th Burger King® restaurant in the Baltics today in Galerija Centrs, Riga

Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:00:00 +0300

Tallink Grupp, owners of the Burger King® franchise in the Baltic states, will open their 10th Burger King restaurant in the Baltics today at 12PM at Galerija Centrs, Riga (Audeju street 14).

The new restaurant, spanning across two floors of the popular shopping centre right on the edge of the bustling Riga Old Town, is a fresh and modern addition to the Riga restaurant scene. In addition to the spacious indoor seating area, the restaurant also boasts an outside terrace and an indoor play area for the restaurant's younger customers.

Commenting on the launch of the 10th restaurant for the global fast food chain in the Baltics, Katre Kõvask, Head of Food & Beverage at Tallink Grupp, said:

'The launch of the 10th Burger King® restaurant in the Baltics in slightly more than one year and in the challenging conditions we have faced due to the pandemic and the various restrictions, gives us real cause for celebration as it has not been an easy task. We have worked hard to bring the ultimate flame-grilled taste experiences to our customers in the three Baltic states, offering them an opportunity to escape from the every-day and try something new in these challenging times and burger fans have welcomed this opportunity with open arms. We are pleased Burger King® restaurants have received such a warm welcome in all three countries and I am sure the newest addition to our Burger King® restaurants family in Galerija Centrs will also quickly find its own fan base.

'While we strive to offfer the best taste experiences with our exciting Burger King® menu to our customers, we continue to do so with safety at the forefront of our minds and we continue to follow strict hygiene, disinfecting and social distancing rules in all our restaurants.'

Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the Northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.burgerking.ee or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.