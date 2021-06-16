Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallink Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink opens its 10th Burger King® restaurant in the Baltics today in Galerija Centrs, Riga

06/16/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tallink opens its 10th Burger King® restaurant in the Baltics today in Galerija Centrs, Riga Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:00:00 +0300

Tallink Grupp, owners of the Burger King® franchise in the Baltic states, will open their 10th Burger King restaurant in the Baltics today at 12PM at Galerija Centrs, Riga (Audeju street 14).

The new restaurant, spanning across two floors of the popular shopping centre right on the edge of the bustling Riga Old Town, is a fresh and modern addition to the Riga restaurant scene. In addition to the spacious indoor seating area, the restaurant also boasts an outside terrace and an indoor play area for the restaurant's younger customers.

Commenting on the launch of the 10th restaurant for the global fast food chain in the Baltics, Katre Kõvask, Head of Food & Beverage at Tallink Grupp, said:

'The launch of the 10th Burger King® restaurant in the Baltics in slightly more than one year and in the challenging conditions we have faced due to the pandemic and the various restrictions, gives us real cause for celebration as it has not been an easy task. We have worked hard to bring the ultimate flame-grilled taste experiences to our customers in the three Baltic states, offering them an opportunity to escape from the every-day and try something new in these challenging times and burger fans have welcomed this opportunity with open arms. We are pleased Burger King® restaurants have received such a warm welcome in all three countries and I am sure the newest addition to our Burger King® restaurants family in Galerija Centrs will also quickly find its own fan base.

'While we strive to offfer the best taste experiences with our exciting Burger King® menu to our customers, we continue to do so with safety at the forefront of our minds and we continue to follow strict hygiene, disinfecting and social distancing rules in all our restaurants.'

For more information to the media, please contact:

Katri Link
Communications Director
Tallink Grupp
Tel. +372 5304 2121
E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the Northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

About BURGER KING®
Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.burgerking.ee or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AS TALLINK GRUPP
03:52aAS TALLINK GRUPP  : Tallink opens its 10th Burger King® restaurant in the Baltic..
PU
03:20aAS TALLINK GRUPP  : Tallink plans to re-open Riga - Stockholm route from spring ..
PU
06/15AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2021
AQ
06/15AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Tallink re-opens Tallinn-Stockholm route after nearly 16 mon..
PU
06/13AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Commuters travelling between Finland and Estonia will be abl..
PU
06/09AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Tallink launches summer 2021 cruise sale in the Estonian mar..
PU
06/03AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Statistics for May 2021
AQ
05/28AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Tallink Grupp's Estonian flagged vessels start to offer BioB..
PU
05/24AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Notice calling the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/06AS TALLINK GRUPP  : Tallink Grupp launches 2021 summer cruise sale with cruises ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 526 M 639 M 639 M
Net income 2021 -61,3 M -74,4 M -74,4 M
Net Debt 2021 715 M 868 M 868 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,59x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 518 M 628 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 953
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart AS TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,78 €
Last Close Price 0,77 €
Spread / Highest target 3,49%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AS TALLINK GRUPP4.74%628
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.24%46 859
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.16.17%35 822
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC32.09%31 955
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP16.39%22 389
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED24.89%18 323