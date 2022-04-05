AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year

In March 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 303 360 passengers, which is an 321.5% increase compared to March 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 20.0% to 37 767 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 175.2% to 54 277 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 720 261 passengers, which is an 169.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 19.7% to 101 938 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 85.2% to 140 380 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2022 March 2021 Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Passengers 303 360 71 979 321.5% 720 261 267 224 169.5% Finland - Sweden 101 894 13 286 666.9% 229 905 56 077 310.0% Estonia - Finland 170 326 55 419 207.3% 427 805 201 446 112.4% Estonia - Sweden 31 140 3 274 851.1% 62 551 9 701 544.8% Cargo Units 37 767 31 466 20.0% 101 938 85 156 19.7% Finland - Sweden 6 509 6 217 4.7% 18 846 16 950 11.2% Estonia - Finland 25 745 21 526 19.6% 69 997 57 595 21.5% Estonia - Sweden 5 513 3 723 48.1% 13 095 10 611 23.4% Passenger Vehicles 54 277 19 720 175.2% 140 380 75 815 85.2% Finland - Sweden 4 989 1 714 191.1% 13 200 7 739 70.6% Estonia - Finland 46 941 17 918 162.0% 122 426 67 743 80.7% Estonia - Sweden 2 347 88 2 567.0% 4 754 333 1 327.6%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2021 and 2022. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the first quarter of the year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

First quarter results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days in January due to scheduled maintenance. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated 4 return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star that did not operate for 4 days in March due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In the first quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were suspended from 11 January to 18 February. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In the first quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route cruise ferry Silja Serenade were restarted from 25 March.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.







Liisa Gross

Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

Attachment