Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallink Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year

04/05/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In March 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 303 360 passengers, which is an 321.5% increase compared to March 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 20.0% to 37 767 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 175.2% to 54 277 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 720 261 passengers, which is an 169.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 19.7% to 101 938 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 85.2% to 140 380 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

 March 2022March 2021ChangeQ1 2022Q1 2021Change
Passengers303 36071 979321.5%720 261267 224169.5%
Finland - Sweden101 89413 286666.9%229 90556 077310.0%
Estonia - Finland170 32655 419207.3%427 805201 446112.4%
Estonia - Sweden31 1403 274851.1%62 5519 701544.8%
       
Cargo Units37 76731 46620.0%101 93885 15619.7%
Finland - Sweden6 5096 2174.7%18 84616 95011.2%
Estonia - Finland25 74521 52619.6%69 99757 59521.5%
Estonia - Sweden5 5133 72348.1%13 09510 61123.4%
       
Passenger Vehicles54 27719 720175.2%140 38075 81585.2%
Finland - Sweden4 9891 714191.1%13 2007 73970.6%
Estonia - Finland46 94117 918162.0%122 42667 74380.7%
Estonia - Sweden2 347882 567.0%4 7543331 327.6%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2021 and 2022. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the first quarter of the year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND
First quarter results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days in January due to scheduled maintenance. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated 4 return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star that did not operate for 4 days in March due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were suspended from 11 January to 18 February. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route cruise ferry Silja Serenade were restarted from 25 March.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

 

Attachment


All news about AS TALLINK GRUPP
02:31aAS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year
GL
04/04AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp charters company vessel Isabelle for refugee accommodatio..
PU
04/04Short-term charter agreement
AQ
03/24AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink's ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland, company'..
PU
03/24AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 20..
PU
03/10AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp introduces temporary fuel surcharge to ferry tickets from..
PU
03/07AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink's vessel Romantika to undergo regular dry-docking before procee..
PU
03/03AS Tallink Grupp Announces Operating Results for the Month of February 2022
CI
03/03AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2022
AQ
02/22AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of fourth quarter of 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 415 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2021 -41,4 M -45,5 M -45,5 M
Net Debt 2021 705 M 775 M 775 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 431 M 474 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 785
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart AS TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,58
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Joonas Joost Financial Director
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINK GRUPP-1.69%474
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.69%56 838
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-3.38%42 069
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-0.35%23 157
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD8.48%21 334
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.68%12 421