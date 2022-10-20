Advanced search
AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2022

10/20/2022
AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the third quarter of 2022 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 27 October 2022 at 15:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Members of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults.

We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by 12:00 on 27 October, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee. Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?
The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder of the webinar will be sent. To participate, please join the webinar on 27 October 2022 at 15:00 (EET) via the following link.

As there is no prior registration needed and no reminder of the webinar will be sent, we recommend that all interested parties mark their calendar with the webinar info.

You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via Microsoft Teams application. When using a mobile device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store, depending on your device’s software.

The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee


