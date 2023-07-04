In June 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 592,887 passengers, which is a 1.3% decrease compared to June 2022. The decrease was driven mostly due to chartering of vessels. The number of cargo units decreased by 24.9% to 27,738 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 5.1% to 96,086 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of 2023 (April-June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,541,081 passengers, which is a 0.7% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The decrease was driven mostly due to chartering of vessels including Silja Europa and Galaxy I (formerly Galaxy) that transported more than 250,000 passengers in the second quarter of 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 22.0% to 85,359 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 5.0% to 236,756 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2023 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

June 2023 June 2022 Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Passengers 592,887 600,488 -1.3% 1,541,081 1,552,174 -0.7% Finland–Sweden 182,237 211,586 -13.9% 449,886 538,407 -16.4% Estonia–Finland 348,053 334,707 4.0% 921,353 877,800 5.0% Estonia–Sweden 62,597 54,195 15.5% 169,842 135,967 24.9% Cargo Units 27,738 36,911 -24.9% 85,359 109,380 -22.0% Finland-Sweden 3,717 5,672 -34.5% 10,696 18,833 -43.2% Estonia-Finland 19,945 27,472 -27.4% 61,261 77,916 -21.4% Estonia-Sweden 4,076 3,767 8.2% 13,402 12,631 6.1% Passenger Vehicles 96,086 91,421 5.1% 236,756 225,563 5.0% Finland-Sweden 12,587 16,906 -25.5% 23,598 32,305 -27.0% Estonia-Finland 79,982 70,784 13.0% 205,283 184,089 11.5% Estonia-Sweden 3,517 3,731 -5.7% 7,875 9,169 -14.1%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The shuttle vessel Star has been chartered out since 5 May 2023 and is operating under the Oscar Wilde name between Ireland and the United Kingdom. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

