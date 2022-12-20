Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallink Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-12-19 am EST
0.5250 EUR   -1.50%
Summary 
Summary

Changes in AS Tallink Grupp's loan obligations

12/20/2022 | 02:01am EST
AS Tallink Grupp has amended and restated the EUR 280 million loan agreement from December 2016. The final maturity of the Euribor based floating interest rate loan was extended by 3 years with two further extension possibilities, each by one year. Sustainability-linked clauses were added to the amended and restated loan agreement. Current outstanding balance of the loan is EUR 135,5 million.

The financing is arranged by Nordea Bank ABP, Danske Bank A/S, KfW IPEX Bank GmbH, AS Swedbank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Hamburg Commercial Bank AG. Nordea Banks ABP and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acted as Coordinators. The Facility- and Security Agent and Sustainability Coordinator is Nordea Banks ABP.

As a result of the amended and restated loan agreement the company’s refinancing risk decreases.

The new loan is guaranteed by the subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp: Tallink Sea Line Ltd, Tallink Victory Line Ltd, Tallink Ltd, Tallink Autoexpress Ltd and Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd. The loan is secured by the mortgages on the ships belonging to these subsidiaries.


Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5 10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee


