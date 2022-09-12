Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallink Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.5070 EUR   +1.00%
02:31aExtension of vessel charter agreement (Atlantic Vision)
GL
02:30aExtension of vessel charter agreement (Atlantic Vision)
AQ
09/05AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extension of vessel charter agreement (Atlantic Vision)

09/12/2022 | 02:31am EDT
A subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF IX Limited and Marine Atlantic Inc, a Canadian company with the state participation therein, have concluded to extend the current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision (ex. Superfast IX) for 18 months, until May 2024, with an option to extend the agreement for an additional 12 months.

The vessel has been on the long-term bareboat charter since November 14, 2008.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee


Financials
Sales 2022 727 M 730 M 730 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 377 M 379 M 379 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 572
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart AS TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Joonas Joost Financial Director
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINK GRUPP-14.07%379
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.74%52 694
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-12.87%37 278
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-48.31%12 730
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-38.57%12 049
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-3.51%11 595