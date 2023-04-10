Advanced search
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  13:54:49 06/04/2023 BST
0.5730 EUR   -0.35%
07:01aLong-term charter agreement for the cruise vessel Isabelle
Long-term charter agreement for the cruise vessel Isabelle

04/10/2023 | 07:01am BST
The subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp, AS Tallink Latvija and Hansalink Ltd, and Canadian entity Bridgemans Floatel LP/Bridgemans Services Group LP signed a long-term bareboat charter agreement for chartering the cruise vessel Isabelle from 1 July 2023. The multi-year charter agreement has been signed with purchase option. The chartering agreement has positive impact on the Group’s financial results.

The cruise vessel Isabelle that operated on the Riga-Stockholm route until the breakout of COVID-19 pandemics has since April 2022 been charted to the government of Estonia for housing Ukrainian refuges.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee


