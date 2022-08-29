Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 25.08.2022
Venue: Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Termination of pledge
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 8,000,000; Unit price: 0.517 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 8,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.517 EUR
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee