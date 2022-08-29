Log in
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
08:59 2022-08-29
0.5070 EUR   -1.55%
08/24AS TALLINK GRUPP : New cruising schedule and temporary destination port for Turku-route vessel Baltic Princess
PU
Managers' Transactions

08/29/2022
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 25.08.2022
Venue: Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Termination of pledge

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 8,000,000; Unit price: 0.517 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 8,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.517 EUR

 

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee


Financials
Sales 2022 727 M 726 M 726 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 383 M 383 M 383 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 572
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart AS TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Joonas Joost Financial Director
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINK GRUPP-12.71%383
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.17%50 854
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-15.96%35 956
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED7.95%12 973
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-50.45%12 227
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-44.99%10 789