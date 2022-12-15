Advanced search
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-12-14 am EST
0.5470 EUR   +2.43%
Managers' Transactions

12/15/2022 | 02:01am EST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PN Management OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 14.12.2022
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 16,040; Unit price: 0.54475748 EUR
(2): Volume: 13,960; Unit price: 0.54662536 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.545626 EUR

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


