Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ Tekali

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ninnas, Toivo

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 14.12.2022

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.542 EUR

(2): Volume: 37,000; Unit price: 0.543 EUR

(3): Volume: 23,000; Unit price: 0.544 EUR

(4): Volume: 33,000; Unit price: 0.545 EUR

(5): Volume: 34,000; Unit price: 0.546 EUR

(6): Volume: 23,171; Unit price: 0.547 EUR

(7): Volume: 31,829; Unit price: 0.548 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(7): Volume: 192,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.5453 EUR

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee