Company Announcement Repeat: AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2024 and Q2 2024
In June 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 570,803 passengers, which is a 3.7% decrease compared to June 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.5% to 25,383 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 9.8% to 86,651 units in the same comparison.
In the second quarter of 2024 (April-June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,451,768 passengers, which is a 5.8% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units increased by 1.7% to 86,813 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.4% to 209,760 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2024 and the second quarter of the year were the following:
|June 2024
|June 2023
|Change
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|570,803
|592,887
|-3.7%
|1,451,768
|1,541,081
|-5.8%
|Finland-Sweden
|154,413
|182,237
|-15.3%
|355,435
|449,886
|-21.0%
|Estonia-Finland
|336,430
|348,053
|-3.3%
|922,357
|921,353
|0.1%
|Estonia-Sweden
|79,960
|62,597
|27.7%
|173,976
|169,842
|2.4%
|Cargo Units
|25,383
|27,738
|-8.5%
|86,813
|85,359
|1.7%
|Finland-Sweden
|3,479
|3,717
|-6.4%
|11,379
|10,696
|6.4%
|Estonia-Finland
|18,252
|19,945
|-8.5%
|64,586
|61,261
|5.4%
|Estonia-Sweden
|3,652
|4,076
|-10.4%
|10,848
|13,402
|-19.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|86,651
|96,086
|-9.8%
|209,760
|236,756
|-11.4%
|Finland-Sweden
|9,050
|12,587
|-28.1%
|17,109
|23,598
|-27.5%
|Estonia-Finland
|73,271
|79,982
|-8.4%
|184,496
|205,283
|-10.1%
|Estonia-Sweden
|4,330
|3,517
|23.1%
|8,155
|7,875
|3.6%
FINLAND-SWEDEN
The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 2 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA-FINLAND
The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the cruise service from 12 October 2023. From 31 May 2024, the cruise ferry Victoria I is operating the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The shuttle vessel James Joyce (formerly Star) stopped operating the route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.
ESTONIA-SWEDEN
The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels until 31 May 2024. The cruise ferry Victoria I that was added to the Tallinn-Stockholm route on 31 May will be operating the route until 31 August 2024. In addition to Tallinn-Stockholm route the cruise ferry Victoria I operated a special cruise to Gotland in June.
