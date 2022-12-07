Advanced search
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
06:27 2022-12-07
0.5030 EUR   -0.20%
05:21aDelivery of MyStar
Short-term charter agreement

12/07/2022 | 06:36am EST
AS Tallink Grupp and Estonian Social Insurance Board have signed a short-term time-charter agreement for one of the company’s vessels. To fulfil the contract, the company will use a vessel that is currently not operating on any routes or providing any other services during the contract period. The vessel will be chartered to the Estonian authorities from 8 December 2022 for six months with extension options (6+1+1).

The vessel will be used to provide temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


