AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2022 Q1

In the first quarter, both revenue (+7%), adjusted EBITDA (+4%) and profit (+5%) increased. Revenue amounted to EUR 26.8 million and profit to EUR 7.2 million. The adjusted EBITDA of Q1 was EUR 13 million.

The number of passengers has been recovering from the impacts of COVID-19-related restrictions since last autumn at an accelerating pace, but due to the after-effects of the pandemic it still remained nearly half smaller than usual for the first quarter. The volumes of container cargo and ro-ro cargo hit new records while liquid bulk cargo dropped to recent years’ lowest level.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the Group's financial results continued to be strong and growing in all business segments despite the effects of several current crises. "In the passenger segment, the recovery from the pandemic that began in the autumn continued. In the cargo business, which is affected by both the rise in energy prices and the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, the restructuring of cargo types is underway - the impact of the decline in liquid cargo will be offset by higher margin ro-ro and dry bulk cargo volumes,” explained Kalm.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 +/– % Revenue 26.8 25.0 1.8 7.1 Adjusted EBITDA 13.5 13.0 0.5 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 50.4% 52.1% –1.7 – Operating profit 7.2 7.2 0 –0.1 Profit for the period 7.2 6.8 0.4 5.1 Investments 4.7 3.6 1.1 29.0





31.03.2022 31.12.2021 +/– Total assets 635.2 629.5 0.9% Interest bearing debt 200.3 203.3 –1.5% Other liabilities 46.8 45.3 3.3% Equity 388.1 380.9 2.0% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:

Confirmation from Baffinland to charter the icebreaker Botnica in summer 2022

Andrus Ait started as a new member of the management board and CFO and the member of the supervisory boards of the subsidiaries

Compromise was achieved with AS Tallink Grupp for the termination of a court dispute

The cruise terminal won Main Prize at Architecture Awards 2021 and was named Concrete Building of the Year 2021

Partnership was established with other major ports for the creation of green transport corridors in the Baltic Sea





Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter grew by EUR 1.8 million (+7.1%) year on year. All revenue streams showed growth, except vessel dues. Passenger fee revenue grew the most, increasing by EUR 0.8 million (+126%) in connection with an increase in the number of passengers, the effect of which was lowered by a 10% reduction in the fee rate for passengers arriving at or departing from Old City Harbour on regularly operated ferry routes as from March 2022. Despite a decrease in cargo throughput, cargo charge revenue grew by EUR 0.18 million (+12%) mostly because the volume of cargo with lower charge rates decreased while the volume of cargo with higher charge rates increased. All segments delivered revenue growth, which was the largest in the Passenger harbours segment and the Ferry segment.

The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment increased by EUR 1.1 million (21%) mainly due to higher passenger fee revenue (EUR +0.78 million), which resulted from growth in passenger numbers. Also, lease income grew (EUR +0.15 million) due to new premises and smaller concessions.

The revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 78 thousand (0.1%). Due to a change in the cargo structure, cargo charge revenue grew (EUR +0.13 million) although cargo volumes decreased. Vessel dues revenue decreased due to a decline in dry and liquid bulk cargo. Lease income grew due an increase in some lease rates.

The revenue of the Ferry segment increased by EUR 0.6 million (9%) mainly through a rise in the contractual fee rates (in connection with an increase in the Estonian fuel cost, employment cost and consumer price indices). Revenue growth was supported by a larger number of trips made (due to high demand the state expanded the ordered more frequent ferry schedule).

The revenue of the segment Other grew marginally in connection with the revision of the contractual fee due to an increase in the Estonian consumer price index.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR 0.46 million through revenue growth, which exceeded growth in expenses (excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairment), and higher profit on the investment in the equity-accounted associate AS Green Marine. In terms of segments, adjusted EBITDA grew in the Passenger harbours segment and the Ferry segment and decreased primarily in the Cargo harbours segment, where revenue did not increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin dropped from 52.1% to 50.4%.

Profit

Profit before tax grew by EUR 0.35 million (+5.1%) to EUR 7.2 million. Net profit was also EUR 7.2 million, EUR 0.35 million larger than a year earlier.

Investments

In the first three months of 2022, the Group invested EUR 4.7 million, EUR 1.1 million more than a year earlier. The main investments were made in the reconstruction of the outdoor area around Terminal D and the upgrade of quay equipment in Old City Harbour and in increasing the capacity of Muuga Harbour to serve ro-ro cargo.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 41,014 34,840 Trade and other receivables 14,650 14,151 Contract assets 285 0 Inventories 515 399 Non-current assets held for sale 56,464 49,390 Total current assets 41,014 34,840 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1,786 1,559 Other long-term receivables 910 896 Property, plant and equipment 573,967 575,563 Intangible assets 2,112 2,130 Total non-current assets 578,775 580,148 Total assets 635,239 629,538 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15,916 15,916 Provisions 622 1,572 Government grants 1,243 1,223 Taxes payable 594 890 Trade and other payables 9,905 10,291 Contract liabilities 3,488 57 Total current liabilities 31,768 29,949 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 184,398 187,398 Government grants 29,587 29,835 Other payables 601 652 Contract liabilities 799 809 Total non-current liabilities 215,385 218,694 Total liabilities 247,153 248,643 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263,000 263,000 Share premium 44,478 44,478 Statutory capital reserve 21,271 21,271 Retained earnings (prior periods) 52,146 26,534 Profit for the period 7,191 25,612 Total equity 388,086 380,895 Total liabilities and equity 635,239 629,538

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenue 26,771 24,988 Other income 295 324 Operating expenses –8,663 –7,302 Personnel expenses –4,771 –4,644 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6,287 –6,022 Other expenses –128 –123 Operating profit 7,217 7,221 Finance income and costs Finance income 31 10 Finance costs –284 –376 Finance costs – net –253 –366 Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method 227 –11 Profit before income tax 7,191 6,844 Profit for the period 7,191 6,844 Attributable to owners of the Parent 7,191 6,844 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.03 0.03 Basic and diluted earnings per share – continuing operations (in euros) 0.03 0.03

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 31,849 29,620 Cash receipts related to other income 20 14 Payments to suppliers –12,493 –9,956 Payments to and on behalf of employees –4,359 –4,552 Payments for other expenses –146 –111 Cash from operating activities 14,871 15,015 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –5,318 –4,662 Purchases of intangible assets –50 –218 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 28 119 Government grants received 1 0 Interest received –5,339 1 Cash used in investing activities –4,760 Repayments of loans received –3,000 –3,000 Interest paid –356 –491 Other payments related to financing activities –2 0 Cash from/used in financing activities –3,358 –3,491 NET CASH FLOW 6,174 6,764 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 34,840 26,679 Change in cash and cash equivalents 6,174 6,764 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 41,014 33,443

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

