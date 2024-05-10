In the first quarter, Tallinna Sadam earned 27.9 million euros in sales revenue and 5.2 million euros in profit. In the first quarter, both sales revenue (-2%), adjusted EBITDA (-6%) and profit (-9%) decreased year-on-year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 46% and the volume of investments 18.0 million euros.

In the passenger business, the number of passengers continued to grow steadily, and in the cargo business, volumes stabilized. The number of passenger vessel calls decreased mainly due to scheduled docking works of Eckerö Line's ship Finlandia and affected the financial results of the first quarter. In shipping, both ferries and the icebreaker Botnica showed stable results, but the increase in fuel consumption due to the ice conditions of ferries reduced the profitability of the ferry segment. As a result of the increased Euribor, financial costs increased, and salary changes made during the previous year, mainly in shipping, increased personnel expenses. The construction of a quay intended to serve offshore wind farms continued at Paldiks South Harbour, making up the majority of investments in the first quarter.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 +/– % Revenue 27.9 28.4 –0,5 –1,7 Adjusted EBITDA 12.7 13.6 –0.8 –6,3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 45.5% 47.8% –2.3 – Operating profit 7.0 6.8 0.2 3.0 Profit for the period 5.2 5.7 –0.5 –8.9 Investments 17.9 1.5 16.4 1064.2





31.03.2024 31.12.2023 +/– Total assets 610.0 606.2 0.6% Interest bearing debt 170.1 173.4 –1.9% Other liabilities 57.0 55.1 3.4% Equity 382.8 377.7 1.4% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%



Major events in Q1:

Stabilization of the cargo volume

Submission of a tender to provide ferry service in 2026–2033

Announcement of a competition to develop vacant areas in Muuga Harbour

Reorganization proceedings for MPG AgroProduction OÜ initiated by the court

Positive judgment in the judicial dispute initiated by SLK and Väinamere Liinid

Changes on the management board - extension of the term of office of Margus Vihman; the supervisory board appointed Rene Pärt as the fourth member of the management board

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter decreased by EUR 0.5 million (–1.7%) year on year. All revenue streams showed growth, except vessel dues and cargo charges. Revenue from vessel dues decreased the most by EUR 0.8 million (–11%), in connection with a decrease in vessel calls, which in passenger ports was mainly affected by the absence of ships from the line due to dock works, and in cargo ports, decreased revenue from tankers. The decrease in cargo charges revenue (–11%) resulted from the lower cargo charges forecast expected at the end of the year, which, according to the IFRS 15 standard, also had an impact in the first quarter. Revenue grew in the Ferry segment and in the segment Other, but decreased in the Passenger harbours segment and in the Cargo harbours segment.

The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.5 million (–6%) mainly due to fewer vessel calls, which lowered the segment’s vessel dues and cargo charges revenue (–EUR 0.6 million and –EUR 0.1 million, respectively). Electricity sales revenue grew. Despite fewer vessel calls, the number of passengers and passenger fees revenue increased. The growth in lease income, mainly due to the rental of additional space in the cruise terminal, helped offset the decline in revenue from other services.

The revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–2%). Although the number of vessel calls increased, vessel dues revenue decreased, because the number of vessels with lower average dues per GT increased and the number of tankers with higher dues decreased. Cargo charges decreased due to the revenue recognition requirements of IFRS 15. In the first quarter of last year, the Group recognised higher revenue from operators of liquid bulk cargo based on the cargo charge forecast for the full year. The sale of other services grew, because the Group started to operate an LNG quay in Pakrineeme Harbour at the beginning of 2024.

The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.1 million (1,5%) due to the indexation of the variable part of fixed fees, which offset the decrease in the rate for trip fees. The number of trips and passengers increased.

The revenue of the segment Other grew due to a leap year by EUR 44 thousand. The charter fees for the icebreaking season remained unchanged. The charter fees for the icebreaking service will not change until the icebreaking season of 2025/26, when indexation of the fees will be possible.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA declined by EUR 0.8 million as revenue decreased, total expenses increased and the Group’s share of profit of the equity-accounted associate AS Green Marine decreased. In segment terms, adjusted EBITDA grew only in the Cargo harbours segment and declined in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and the segment Other. The adjusted EBITDA margin slipped from 47.8% to 45.5%.

Profit

Profit before tax decreased by EUR 0.5 million (–8.9%) to EUR 5.2 million. The Group’s net profit for the first quarter also amounted to EUR 5.2 million, EUR 0.5 million less than a year earlier.

Investments

The Group invested EUR 18,0 million in the first three months of 2024, EUR 16.4 million more than a year earlier. The majority of the investments were related to the construction of a quay at Paldiski South Harbour to serve offshore wind farms and the regular drydocking of a ferry.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22 102 29 733 Trade and other receivables 11 512 12 118 Contract assets 104 0 Inventories 579 550 Total current assets 34 297 42 401 Non-current assets 2 192 2 177 Investments in an associate 148 163 Other long-term receivables 14 069 14 069 Property, plant and equipment 557 120 545 271 Intangible assets 2 151 2 083 Total non-current assets 575 680 563 763 Total assets 609 977 606 164 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 13 556 15 831 Provisions 556 1 311 Government grants 7 375 7 344 Taxes payable 1 528 876 Trade and other payables 8 681 9 429 Contract liabilities 3 180 63 Total current liabilities 34 876 34 854 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 156 566 157 566 Government grants 32 739 33 075 Other payables 201 255 Contract liabilities 2 743 2 755 Total non-current liabilities 192 249 193 651 Total liabilities 227 125 228 505 EQUITY Share capital 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 22 858 22 858 Retained earnings 52 516 47 323 Total equity 382 852 377 659 Total liabilities and equity 609 977 606 164

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue 27 931 28 405 Other income 358 341 Operating expenses –9 031 –8 862 Impairment of financial assets –181 –283 Personnel expenses –5 908 -5 621 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -6 036 –7 038 Other expenses –132 –145 Operating profit 7 001 6 797 Finance income and costs Finance income 267 258 Finance costs –2 090 –1 393 Finance costs - net –1 823 –1 135 Share of loss of an associate accounted for under the equity method 15 39 Profit before income tax 5 193 5 701 Profit for the period 5 193 5 701 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 5 193 5 701 Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0,02 0,02

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 33 449 32 199 Cash receipts related to other income 28 28 Payments to suppliers –11 823 –13 307 Payments to and on behalf of employees –5 414 –5 373 Payments for other expenses –136 –148 Cash flows from operating activities 16 104 13 399 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –18 460 –1 630 Purchases of intangible assets –175 –176 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5 0 Interest received 258 242 Cash used in investing activities –18 372 –1 564 Repayments of loans received –3 000 –3 000 Interest paid –2 360 –1 263 Other payments related to financing activities –3 –2 Cash used in financing activities –5 363 –4 265 NET CASH FLOW –7 631 7 570 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 29 733 44 387 Change in cash and cash equivalents –7 631 7 570 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 22 102 51 957

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

