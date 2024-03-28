The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) decided to extend the term of office of the member of the management board - CCO Margus Vihman by three years. Margus Vihman's next term of office starts on 1st November 2024 and lasts until 31st October 2027.



The supervisory board also decided to bring the business development function to the management board level and appointed Rene Pärt, the current head of business development, as the fourth member of the management board. Rene Pärt will start his term of office on 1st May 2024, and it lasts until 30th April 2029.

Riho Unt, chairman of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam, explained that due to the long-term slump in east-west trade, it is essential to pay attention to new business areas and the successful implementation of the port's growth projects. Consequently, by bringing the business development function to the management board level, we would like to emphasize the importance of growth throughout the Tallinna Sadam group. "Rene's responsibility as a new member of the management board is to lead the development of the group's business strategy, to lead and manage activities that support growth and new business areas, as well as to create the necessary environment for the introduction of green and digital innovation and new technologies."

Riho Unt noted that the management board member - CCO Margus Vihman will continue on the management board for the next three years and the main focus of his activities is maximizing the opportunities of existing business lines, restoring profitability and supporting customers and together with them looking for development opportunities for the effective use of the resources of Tallinna Sadam to maximize the value-creation.

Margus Vihman has been a member of the management board of Tallinna Sadama since 2016 and he is a member of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam associate Green Marine. Margus Vihman has a master's degree in international business management from the Estonian Business School. Previously, Vihman was sales director at Krimelte OÜ, regional sales director at construction company Ruukki, and CEO of a sub-organization at construction chemicals company Henkel Makroflex. Margus Vihman owns 22,486 Tallinna Sadama shares.

Rene Pärt is the head of business development of Tallinna Sadam since 2021 and he is a member of the supervisory boards of the subsidiaries TS Laevad and TS Shipping. Rene has a BA in logistics from Tallinn University of Technology and is currently taking a masters study in business management in Aston University. Pärt has worked in the international logistics corporation Kühne+Nagel as a business development manager and in the shipping group DFDS Baltic as a sales and partner relations manager. Rene Pärt owns 4,000 Tallinna Sadama shares through his company RP Finance OÜ.

The chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and management board member - CFO Andrus Ait also belong to the management board of Tallinna Sadama.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 53 42 6591

E-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee



