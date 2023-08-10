In the correction announcement, the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIDTA margin indicators for 6 months in the table "Key figures" have been amended.

In the second quarter, Tallinna Sadam earned 29 million euros in sales revenue and 1.4 million euros in profit. The revenue for six months was 57 million euros and the profit reached 7 million euros. In the second quarter, the volume of investments increased to 4.6 million euros, in the first half of the year we invested a total of 6.1 million euros.

In the second quarter, both sales revenue (-5%), adjusted EBITDA (-24%) and profit (-73%) decreased year-on-year. Semiannually, the revenue remained at the previous year's level, but the adjusted EBITDA (-12%) and profit (-42%) fell due to the pressure of cost growth.

The financial results of six months were significantly affected by both the increase in the number of passengers and the decrease in cargo volumes. While the passenger business continued to recover steadily on regular lines and there is still growth potential to reach the pre-COVID restrictions level, cargo volumes continue to decline due to sanctions and the general decrease in cargo volumes. In shipping, both ferries and the icebreaker Botnica showed growth, but regular dock work and costs related to the new charter contract affected Botnica's profitability. Rising service prices and wage pressure increased operating costs, financial costs also increased.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q2 Q2 +/– 6M 6M +/– 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Revenue 28.8 30.4 –5.2 57.2 57.1 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 11.7 15.4 –23.9 25.3 28.9 –12.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.7% 50.7% –10.0 44.2% 50.5% –6.3 Operating profit 5.8 9.1 –36.8 12.6 16.3 –23.1 Income tax –3.0 –4.1 –27.4 –3.0 –4.1 –27.4 Profit for the period 1.4 5.1 –73.1 7.1 12.3 –42.3 Investments 4.6 4.3 7.9 6.1 9.0 –31.4





30.06.2022 31.12.2022 +/– Total assets 611.4 621.2 –1.6% Interest bearing debt 184.0 187.4 –2.0% Other liabilities 58.5 52.9 10.7% Equity 368.8 381.0 –3.2% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q2:

Additional trips by the ferry Regula in summer 2023

Icebreaker Botnica additional summer charter contract with Equinor

Agreement to build a new quay for construction of offshore windfarms in Paldiski South Harbour

Johann Peetre was recalled from the supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam’s subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad

Establishing Hydrogen Valley of Estonia

Revenue

Revenue for the first half of 2023 grew by EUR 54 thousand (+0.1%) year on year to EUR 57.2 million. Revenue remained at the same level as a year earlier due to growth in revenue from ferry service between Estonia’s mainland and two largest islands, passenger fee revenue in the Passenger harbours segment and charter fee revenue in the segment Other, which offset the decrease in revenue from vessel dues, cargo charges and electricity sales. In terms of revenue streams, the biggest change in the first half-year was in vessel dues revenue, which dropped by EUR 2.2 million (–12.2%) to EUR 16.0 million. This was mainly attributable to fewer calls by cargo ships and ro-pax vessels due to decreasing cargo volumes as well as a decline in the number of cruise ship calls (–35.3%). Cargo charge revenue decreased less than cargo throughput (–30.6%), because the decline was stronger for cargo with lower charge rates. In terms of segments, six-month revenue grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and the segment Other (the icebreaker Botnica), which offset the revenue decrease in the Cargo harbours segment.

The six-month revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew by 7.6% year on year, mainly through an increase passenger fee revenue (+EUR 1.0 million) due to rapid growth in passenger numbers and higher lease income (+EUR 0.2 million). In the second quarter, revenue decreased by 6.7% year on year to EUR 9.3 million (–EUR 0.7 million). This was mainly due to lower revenue from vessel dues in connection with fewer cruise ship calls.

The six-month revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased year on year (–20.1%). Vessel dues revenue dropped significantly (–EUR 2.2 million) as the number of vessel calls fell due to a drop in cargo volumes. Cargo charge revenue decreased (–EUR 0.5 million) because volumes contracted for all cargo types (particularly liquid bulk and general cargo). The second-quarter revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by EUR 2.2 million (–22.3%) year on year, mainly due to lower vessel dues revenue, cargo charge revenue and electricity sales revenue.

The six-month revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 1.5 million (+9.5%) due to growth in both ferry service revenue and lease income. Ferry service revenue increased through a rise in contractual fees due to an increase in the Estonian fuel cost, employment cost and consumer price indices. In the second quarter, the revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.6 million year on year (+6.3%).

The six-month revenue of the segment Other grew by EUR 1.1 million (+24.7%). Revenue grew due to the summer charter of the icebreaker Botnica and higher charter fee revenue for the icebreaking season (under a new contract with the Transport Administration), even though the summer charter of Botnica was cut short due to technical changes made to the project (9 days instead of 40 days). Revenue for the second quarter grew by EUR 0.8 million (+80.5%) through the summer charter of Botnica and higher revenue in the icebreaking season that ended on 20 April.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half-year dropped by EUR 3.6 million (–12.4%) year on year to EUR 25.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA growth the Passenger harbours segment and the Ferry segment could not offset the decrease in the Cargo harbours segment and the segment Other. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment Other decreased due to higher expenses incurred in the second quarter in connection with the regular dry dock maintenance and repairs of the icebreaker Botnica. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half-year decreased from 50.5% to 44.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter decreased from 50.7% to 40.7%.

Profit

Profit before tax for the first six months fell by EUR 6.3 million (–38.6%) year on year to EUR 10.1 million. Profit for the first half-year decreased by EUR 5.2 million (–38.6%) year on year. Second-quarter net profit was EUR 1.4 million (–EUR 3.7 million).

Investments

In the first six months of 2023, the Group invested EUR 6.1 million, EUR 2.8 million less than a year earlier. The largest investments were ma de scheduled dry docking works and investments for improving ice class on the icebreaker Botnica, in building a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour, reconstructing a quay and completing the reconstruction of the outdoor area around terminal D in Old City Harbour and, increasing the capacity of Muuga Harbour to serve ro-ro cargo (secondII floor ramp) and information technology. Investments of the second quarter totalled EUR 4.6 million (Q2 2022: EUR 4.3 million).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 37 836 44 387 Trade and other receivables 11 005 7 477 Contract assets 407 0 Inventories 860 749 Non-current assets held for sale 28 100 Total current assets 50 136 52 713 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1 879 2 099 Other long-term receivables 341 303 Property, plant and equipment 557 130 564 379 Intangible assets 1 875 1 735 Total non-current assets 561 225 568 516 Total assets 611 361 621 229 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 916 15 916 Provisions 760 2 013 Government grants 8 351 8 578 Taxes payable 1 146 1 060 Trade and other payables 11 310 9 770 Contract liabilities 2 759 62 Total current liabilities 40 242 37 399 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 168 099 171 482 Government grants 32 871 30 156 Other payables 572 449 Contract liabilities 735 767 Total non-current liabilities 202 277 202 854 Total liabilities 242 519 240 253 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 22 858 22 115 Retained earnings (prior periods) 31 441 25 791 Profit for the period 7 065 25 592 Total equity 368 842 380 976 Total liabilities and equity 611 361 621 229

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q2 2023 Q2 2022 6M 2023 6M 2022 Revenue 28 783 30 363 57 189 57 135 Other income 520 434 861 728 Operating expenses –10 922 –9 841 –20 067 –18 504 Personnel expenses –6 355 –5 554 –11 976 –10 325 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6 189 –6 225 –13 227 –12 512 Other expenses –79 –66 –225 –194 Operating profit 5 758 9 111 12 555 16 328 Finance income and costs Finance income 329 34 587 63 Finance costs –1 837 –323 –3 230 –605 Finance costs – net –1 508 –289 –2 643 –542 Share of profit of an associate accounted

for under the equity method 98 350 138 577 Profit before income tax 4 348 9 172 10 050 16 363 Income tax –2 985 –4 111 –2 985 –4 111 Profit for the period 1 363 5 061 7 065 12 252 Attributable to owners of the Parent 1 363 5 061 7 065 12 252 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.05 Basic and diluted earnings per share

– continuing operations (in euros) 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.05

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros 6M 2023 6M 2022 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 62 283 67 852 Cash receipts related to other income 181 71 Payments to suppliers –23 952 –23 580 Payments to and on behalf of employees –12 569 –9 664 Payments for other expenses –204 –238 Income tax paid on dividends –3 264 –4 335 Cash from operating activities 22 475 30 106 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –4 664 –9 618 Purchases of intangible assets –404 –261 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 28 77 Proceeds from government grants related to assets 0 4 954 Dividends received 357 255 Interest received 555 2 Cash used in investing activities –4 128 –4 591 Repayments of loans received Dividends paid –3 383 –3 383 Interest paid –19 012 –25 287 Other payments related to financing activities –2 498 –570 Cash from/used in financing activities –5 –5 NET CASH FLOW –24 898 –29 245 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period –6 551 –3 730 Change in cash and cash equivalents 44 387 34 840 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period –6 551 –3 730

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

