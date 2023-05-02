Advanced search
    TSM1T   EE3100021635

AS TALLINNA SADAM

(TSM1T)
2023-05-02
1.452 EUR   +0.14%
02:51aIcebreaker Botnica additional summer work for 2023
GL
02:50aIcebreaker Botnica additional summer work for 2023
AQ
04/28As Tallinna Sadam : AGM meeting minutes 2023
PU
Icebreaker Botnica additional summer work for 2023

05/02/2023 | 02:51am EDT
The subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Shipping, signed an agreement with Equinor UK Ltd for chartering multifunctional icebreaker Botnica for 40 days plus extension option up to 10 days, starting from June 5, 2023. Equinor is a broad energy company that is leading the energy transition and building a material position in renewable energy, focused on offshore wind. According to the agreement, Botnica will provide auxiliary vessel services towards Equinor’s operational offshore wind farms in the UK, including transport and accommodation of the maintenance team as well as providing motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway and crane operations. Cooperation with Equinor is an important step for TS Shipping, as Botnica gains experience as a service vessel for offshore wind farms, which is also one of the strategic directions of the Tallinna Sadama group in the future.  

From 2018, Botnica has an agreement with Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation to assist Panamax-type cargo vessels in Arctic waters of northern Canada for exporting iron ore from the Milne Inlet port to the ocean in the summer period. According to a 10-year agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration, Botnica provides icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters from December 20 to April 20.

The additional charter agreement with Equinor helps to ensure a summer work revenue base comparable to previous years. Additional costs are related to installing the crane and gangway to the vessel.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee


