The subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Shipping, signed an agreement with BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd (hereinafter: BP) for chartering multifunctional icebreaker Botnica from May to July 2024 with the option to extend the term until 5 August, the charter period in total is up to 12 weeks. BP is a multinational energy company based in UK. According to the scope of service, Botnica will be chartered as a service operation vessel to support work scopes at BP’s Mungo normally unattended installation, located in the North Sea UK Sector.

According to a 10-year agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration, Botnica provides icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters from December 20 to April 20.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

