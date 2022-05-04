Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  AS Tallinna Sadam
  News
  Summary
AS TALLINNA SADAM

01:19aInvitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the results of Q1 2022
GL
04/29AS TALLINNA SADAM : Voting record ENG
PU
04/29Adoption of resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders of AS Tallinna Sadam without convening the meeting
GL
Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the results of Q1 2022

05/04/2022 | 01:19am EDT
AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for Q1 2022. The webinar is scheduled for 10 May 2022 at 11.00 am Estonian time (GMT+3) and will be held in English on Microsoft Teams platform.

The chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board / CFO Andrus Ait will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: investor@ts.ee.

To join the webinar, please click here. Please see the attached webinar invitation file to add the event to your calendar. The recording of the webinar will be available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee



