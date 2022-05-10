Log in
    TSM1T   EE3100021635

AS TALLINNA SADAM

(TSM1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  05/10 05:04:02 am EDT
1.576 EUR    0.00%
05:14aSummary of Tallinna Sadam webinar
GL
05:14aSummary of Tallinna Sadam webinar
GL
01:01aAS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2022 Q1
GL
Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinar

05/10/2022 | 05:14am EDT
On 10 May 2022, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented the results of the Group for 2022 Q1.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinar can be followed up here and the presentation is available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 53 42 6591
E-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee


Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,18%
Capitalization 414 M 437 M 437 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 469
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart AS TALLINNA SADAM
Duration : Period :
AS Tallinna Sadam Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,58 €
Average target price 2,12 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Managers and Directors
Valdo Kalm Chairman-Management Board
Andrus Ait Chief Financial Officer
Aare Tark Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanno Hussar Head-Information Technology
Maarika Liivamagi Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINNA SADAM-15.18%437
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED8.53%21 606
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.12.59%21 340
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.10.10%8 527
MISC BERHAD9.50%7 860
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.07%6 501