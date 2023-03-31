Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallinna Vesi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVE1T   EE3100026436

AS TALLINNA VESI

(TVE1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59:45 2023-03-30 am EDT
12.64 EUR   -0.16%
02:03aAS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed financial results for 2022
GL
02:01aAS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed financial results for 2022
AQ
02/28AS Tallinna Vesi starts reconstruction of digesters producing biogas
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed financial results for 2022

03/31/2023 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi confirmed the audited financial results for 2022. The financial results have remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 27 January 2023.

The Company's total sales revenue for 2022 was €54.56 million, showing an increase of 2.4% or €1.26 million year-on-year, due to the implementation of the new tariff from 01/10/2022. Sales from water services increased by 8.5% amounting to €48.89 million. Sales from construction services were €4.81 million euros, 34.4% down from the previous year.

Last year's operating profit was €11.32 million, decreasing by 39.7% or by €7.46 million compared to 2022. The change was mainly due to higher variable production costs caused by a significant price increase in electricity and chemical costs. Net profit for 2022 was €8.41 million, being 48.0% or €7.76 million lower than in 2021.

Audited financial results for 2022 have been included as an attachment to current announcement and can also be found on our webpage.


Maria Tiidus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communications
(+372) 62 62 62 271
maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee

Attachments


All news about AS TALLINNA VESI
02:03aAS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed financial results for 2022
GL
02:01aAS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed financial results for 2022
AQ
02/28AS Tallinna Vesi starts reconstruction of digesters producing biogas
GL
01/27AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the 4t..
GL
01/27AS Tallinna Vesi Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
01/27AS Tallinna Vesi Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/27Transcript : AS Tallinna Vesi, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
01/27AS Tallinna Vesi's financial results for the 4th quarter of 2022
GL
01/20AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for ..
GL
01/17AS Tallinna Vesi signed a contract for the construction of a combined heat and power pl..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55,2 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Net income 2022 13,2 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 253 M 276 M 276 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart AS TALLINNA VESI
Duration : Period :
AS Tallinna Vesi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Managers and Directors
Aleksandr Timofejev Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Taavi Gröön Chief Financial Officer
Priit Koit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allar Jõks Member-Supervisory Board
Priit Rohumaa Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINNA VESI0.80%276
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-5.43%28 052
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.50%6 488
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-7.50%2 368
SJW GROUP-6.65%2 342
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 341
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer