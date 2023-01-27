AS Tallinna Vesi's financial results for the 4th quarter of 2022

Tallinna Vesi's sales increased by 2.4% in 2022, reaching €54.6 million. Growth in sales resulted from the increased consumption of water services by commercial customers. In the 4th quarter of 2022, Tallinna Vesi earned 16 million euros in sales.



In 2022, the sales from water services increased by 8.5% compared to 2021.

Sales from water services provided to commercial customers in the main service area increased by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, reaching €4.32 million. „Sales for the 4th quarter grew due to the increase in water consumption of capital’s hospitality and leisure establishments. The increase in sales was also affected by the change in the price for water services from 1 October due to the increase in electricity prices,” said Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer of Tallinna Vesi. Sales from water services provided to private customers increased by 20.1% in the 4th quarter compared to a year ago, reaching €6.1 million.

The Company's gross profit for the 4th quarter was €4.52 million, down by €0.28 million year-on-year. “The decrease in gross profit is linked to the cost of goods and services sold, which increased by 13.6% compared to the same period last year,” Timofejev explained. The biggest impact came from the increase in the market price of electricity, which increased by 48.2% compared to the 4th quarter of last year. The Company's results were also affected by the sharp increase in the price of chemicals. The total gross profit for 2022 was €16.9 million, compared to 2021, the gross profit decreased by €3.68 million.

The Company’s operating profit in the 4th quarter was €2.8 million, which was €0.62 million less compared to the same period last year. The operating profit for the twelve months of 2022 was €11.32 million, showing a decrease of 39.7% compared to the previous year. The decrease in operating profit was driven by both the increased electricity costs and the retaining of the provision for potential third-party claims at third-quarter levels of 2021.

The Company’s net profit was €2.36 million in the 4th quarter of 2022, which is €0.85 down from the same period in 2021. As for the twelve months of 2022, the net profit was €8.41 million, compared to €16.2 million in 2021.

Compared to the 4th quarter of the previous year, sales from construction services provided by the subsidiary Watercom decreased by 14.5% or €0.4 million. The total sales from construction services in 2022 amounted to €4.8 million, decreasing by 34.4% or €2.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The decrease in revenues is mainly linked to the decrease in construction volumes in 2022 due to the uncertainty in the road construction market.

To secure the sustainable infrastructure and the service continuity, Tallinna Vesi has increased investments in fixed assets. Last year, investments made in pipelines amounted to €10.3 million and a total of almost 19 km of water and sewage pipes were reconstructed. Investments will continue in 2023 to ensure the reliability of the assets.

The investment plan for the following years is prepared based on the Tallinn Public Water Supply and Sewerage Development Plan for the next 12 years, which will be completed this year in cooperation with the City of Tallinn. "Investments made today and in the future will continue to secure high quality drinking water for the people of Tallinn and help to keep the natural environment clean", Timofejev said.

Tallinna Vesi is gradually switching to remote water meters. Customers who have a smart water meter installed, will no longer have to report their monthly water meter readings. The first thousand customers already received new smart meters at the end of last year, and the installation will continue this year at an increased pace. “The main advantage of smart meters is the speed and accuracy of data transmission, as well as security and reliability. In addition to consumption data, the smart meter also communicates information about any failures and possible leakages,” explained Timofejev. By the end of 2026, all existing water meters in Tallinna Vesi's service area will be replaced with smart meters.

In addition to investments in water and wastewater networks, the Company has started to reduce its environmental impact by continuing to map its CO 2 footprint. In order to reduce the footprint, 100% of the electricity used at Tallinna Vesi’s facilities and in treatment processes is now produced from renewable sources. At the end of last year, Tallinna Vesi signed a contract for the construction of a combined heat and power plant on the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare, which will use biogas from the wastewater treatment process to reduce heating and electricity costs. Biogas produced from sewage sludge covers up to 70% of the plant’s current average annual electricity demand. The cogeneration plant will be operational by the end of this year.

The Company plans to use additional loan capital to finance investments and to continue with the dividend policy established.





KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios



4th quarter Change 2022/ 2021



12 months Change 2022/ 2021



2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Sales 16.03 14.93 13.17 7.3% 54.56 53.29 51.72 2.4% Gross profit 4.52 4.80 5.64 -5.9% 16.90 20.58 22.23 -17.9% Gross profit margin % 28.21 32.17 42.78 -12.3% 30.97 38.61 42.97 -19.8% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 4.65 5.10 7.41 -8.9% 18.14 25.30 28.07 -28.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 29.00 34.17 56.23 -15.1% 33.24 47.47 54.27 -30.0% Operating profit 2.80 3.42 5.76 -18.2% 11.32 18.78 21.78 -39.7% Operating profit - main business 2.50 2.91 5.51 -13.9% 10.31 17.52 20.88 -41.2% Operating profit margin % 17.45 22.89 43.71 -23.8% 20.75 35.23 42.12 -41.1% Profit before taxes 2.44 3.31 5.64 -26.3% 10.65 18.40 21.34 -42.1% Profit before taxes margin % 15.24 22.19 42.85 -31.3% 19.52 34.52 41.27 -43.5% Net profit 2.36 3.21 5.39 -26.5% 8.41 16.17 16.73 -48.0% Net profit margin % 14.71 21.47 40.91 -31.5% 15.41 30.33 32.35 -49.2% ROA % 0.94 1.26 2.12 -25.6% 3.30 6.32 6.45 -47.8% Debt to total capital employed % 56.26 54.94 56.09 2.4% 56.26 54.94 56.09 2.4% ROE % 2.15 2.82 4.92 -23.8% 7.43 14.20 14.69 -47.7% Current ratio 1.24 2.83 3.85 -56.2% 1.24 2.83 3.85 -56.2% Quick ratio 1.17 2.79 3.80 -58.1% 1.17 2.79 3.80 -58.1% Investments into fixed assets 9.47 5.43 5.65 74.5% 25.13 15.38 19.42 63.4% Payout ratio % - 80.42 77.70 0.0% - 80.42 77.70 0.0%

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Quarter 4 for the year ended 31 December Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 7 16,025 14,931 54,558 53,294 Cost of goods and services sold 9 -11,503 -10,127 -37,660 -32,715 GROSS PROFIT 4,522 4,804 16,898 20,579 Marketing expenses 9 -169 -130 -703 -462 General administration expenses 9 -1,208 -1,047 -4,399 -4,438 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 10 -347 -209 -476 3,099 OPERATING PROFIT 2,798 3,418 11,320 18,778 Financial income 11 5 1 8 8 Financial expenses 11 -363 -104 -682 -387 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,440 3,315 10,646 18,399 Income tax 12 -85 -108 -2,240 -2,234 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,355 3,207 8,406 16,165 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 2,355 3,207 8,406 16,165 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 2,355 3,207 8,406 16,165 Earnings per A share (in euros) 13 0,12 0,16 0,42 0,81





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand for the year ended 31 December Note 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 11,320 18,778 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,5,9,10 6,817 6,520 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 10 -544 -510 Other non-cash adjustments 6 0 -3,610 Profit (-) / loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -32 -29 Change in current assets involved in operating activities -2,841 380 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 309 938 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 15,029 22,467 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, and

intangible assets -20,701 -13,734 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl. connection fees 1,593 2,892 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 53 29 Interest received 9 11 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -19,046 -10,802 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl. swap interests -616 -460 Lease payments -524 -408 Repayment of loans -3,636 -3,636 Dividends paid 12 -12,835 -12,842 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 12 -165 -158 Income tax paid on dividends 12 -2,116 -2,116 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -19,892 -19,620 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -23,909 -7,955 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 36,559 44,514 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 12,650 36,559





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand as of 31 December ASSETS Note 2022 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 12,650 36,559 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 8,989 6,637 Inventories 1,197 702 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 22,836 43,898 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 229,869 211,546 Intangible assets 5 688 729 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 230,557 212,275 TOTAL ASSETS 253,393 256,173 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 883 421 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 10,225 7,835 Prepayments 3,749 3,604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 18,487 15,490 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 39,150 37,241 Leases 1,607 1,236 Loans 76,708 80,336 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 496 372 Other payables 101 60 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 124,080 125,263 TOTAL LIABILITIES 142,567 140,753 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 72,814 77,408 TOTAL EQUITY 110,826 115,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 253,393 256,173





