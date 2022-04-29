AS Tallinna Vesi's sales revenue in the 1st quarter increased to 12 million
AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenueincreased by 2.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year and reached €12.05 million. The sales revenue growth was attributable to the commercial customers' increased consumption of water services.
AS Tallinna Vesi’si sales from water services sold to commercial customers reached €3.84 million in the first quarter of 2022, showing a 18% increase on the same period last year. “The main factor behind the growth of sales revenue was the easement of the restrictions resulting from the slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, which enabled the full reopening of the capital's hospitality sector,” said Aleksandr Timofejev, Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi. As a result, the occupancy rates improved and the volume of water services consumed by commercial customers increased.
AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales from water services sold to private customers decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of last year, reaching €4.9 million. “The decline in consumption volumes for private customers was also linked to the easement of restrictions for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, which resulted in our customers spending more time outside the home than before,” Timofejev said.
AS Tallinna Vesi's gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was €4.38 million, showing a decrease of 15.4% over the year. The decrease in gross profit is mainly related to the growth in direct operational costs, including costs of chemicals and electricity, which increased 51% compared to the same period last year. The Company's operating profit was €3 million in the first quarter, showing a decrease of €1.66 million compared to the same period last year.
The Company's net profit was €2.88 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is €1.67 million less than in the same period of 2021. The decrease in net profit was influenced by changes in operating profit and net financial costs.
According to AS Tallinna Vesi’s dividends policy the Company aims to distribute 50-80% of the Company's annual profit as dividends to its shareholders. On 28 April, the Company's Supervisory Council approved the Board’s dividend proposal to the general meeting of shareholders to pay the shareholders a dividend of €0.65 per share of the annual profit in 2021. The payout is equal to 80% of the net profit for 2021.
In the first three months of the year, the Company reconstructed nearly 600 meters of water pipes and more than 2600 meters of sewers. “In 2022, we aim to renovate at least 16 kilometres of water pipes and sewers. Currently, arrangements have already been made for the renovation of 17 kilometres of pipes,” said Timofejev. Extensive renovation work will take place this year on Järvevana Road and Tulika, Kotka, Sõle and Lõime Streets. The sewer pipes will also be renovated in Astangu area. In cooperation with the energy group Utilitas, pipes will be renovated in Kesk-Luha, Uue-Maailma, Õllepruuli and Tuvi Streets.
AS Tallinna Vesi works closely with the City of Tallinn in preparing a public water supply and sewerage development plan for the next 12-year period. The plan will be completed in the summer of 2022 and it will serve as a basis for preparing the development and investment plan of the Company, to develop Tallinn’s water and sewerage network in co-operation with the City of Tallinn.
AS Tallinna Vesi started and continued with investment projects, which will ensure the sustainability of water and sewerage services. Such as the renovation of the main pumping station shaft, the effluent outlet tower and the aeration tanks in Paljassaare that are part of the wastewater treatment process. At the water treatment side, renovation works are carried out on the filters that are part of the treatment process and at the water pumping station in Rummu Street.
The quality indicators of Tallinna Vesi in the first quarter of 2022 were at a very good level - the company provided a reliable and high-quality water and wastewater service. The quality of tap water provided by AS Tallinna Vesi was at an excellent level in the first quarter of 2022, being 100% compliant with all quality requirements. During the first three months of the year, the Company took 842 water samples.
Treated wastewater also fully compliant with all regulations and standards. Treated wastewater is discharged from the wastewater treatment plant into the Baltic Sea, in which it directly affects the marine environment. Significantly lower levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in the effluent discharged into the sea is a proof of the excellent level of treated effluent.
Snowy winter and cold weather conditions in the first months of the year as usually affected the level of water loss and the number of sewer collapses. Although the parameters were slightly higher in the first quarter, they showed a decrease due to the milder weather conditions in March. Despite the increase, customers were guaranteed a continuous and high-quality water and wastewater service in the first quarter.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
€ million, except key ratios
1st quarter
Change 2022/ 2021
2022
2021
2020
Sales
12.05
11.78
13.18
2.3%
Gross profit
4.38
5.18
6.06
-15.4%
Gross profit margin %
36.36
43.97
45.96
-17.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
4.64
6.23
7.18
-25.4%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %
38.53
52.83
54.48
-27.1%
Operating profit
3.00
4.66
5.67
-35.5%
Operating profit - main business
2.92
4.50
5.62
-35.2%
Operating profit margin %
24.92
39.55
43.02
-37.0%
Profit before taxes
2.91
4.57
5.56
-36.4%
Profit before taxes margin %
24.13
38.78
42.15
-37.8%
Net profit
2.88
4.55
5.56
-36.7%
Net profit margin %
23.88
38.59
42.15
-38.1%
ROA %
1.12
1.77
2.09
-36.7%
Debt to total capital employed %
54.17
54.83
54.81
-1.2%
ROE %
2.46
3.97
4.70
-38.0%
Current ratio
3.20
4.48
5.87
-28.6%
Quick ratio
3.13
4.42
5.83
-29.2%
Investments into fixed assets
2.78
2.28
3.59
21.9%
Payout ratio %
na
na
na
Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1st quarter
1st quarter
12 months
€ thousand
2022
2021
2020
Revenue
12,053
11,784
53,294
Cost of goods and services sold
-7,670
-6,603
-32,715
GROSS PROFIT
4,383
5,181
20,579
Marketing expenses
-199
-121
-462
General administration expenses
-1,131
-1,551
-4,438
Other income (+)/ expenses (-)
-48
1,151
3,099
OPERATING PROFIT
3,005
4,660
18,778
Financial income
1
5
8
Financial expenses
-97
-95
-387
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
2,909
4,570
18,399
Income tax on dividends
-30
-21
-2,234
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
2,879
4,549
16,165
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
2,879
4,549
16,165
Attributable profit to:
Equity holders of A-shares
2,879
4,548
16,165
B-share holder
0.00
0.60
0.00
Earnings per A share (in euros)
0.14
0.23
0.81
Earnings per B share (in euros)
0
600
0
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€ thousand
31/03/2022
31/03/2021
31/12/2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
37,570
47,122
36,559
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses
6,228
6,514
6,637
Inventories
922
809
702
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
44,720
54,445
43,898
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
212,732
203,516
211,546
Intangible assets
690
634
729
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
213,422
204,150
212,275
TOTAL ASSETS
258,142
258,595
256,173
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
464
393
421
Current portion of long-term loans
3,630
3,630
3,630
Trade and other payables
6,587
5,943
7,835
Prepayments
3,302
2,182
3,604
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
13,983
12,148
15,490
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred income from connection fees
37,727
35,611
37,241
Leases
1,297
1,331
1,236
Loans
80,348
83,966
80,336
Provision for possible third party claims
6,018
8,424
6,018
Deferred tax liability
402
276
372
Other payables
68
35
60
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
125,860
129,643
125,263
TOTAL LIABILITIES
139,843
141,791
140,753
EQUITY
Share capital
12,000
12,000
12,000
Share premium
24,734
24,734
24,734
Statutory legal reserve
1,278
1,278
1,278
Retained earnings
80,287
78,792
77,408
TOTAL EQUITY
118,299
116,804
115,420
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
258,142
258,595
256,173
CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
3 months
3 months
12 months
€ thousand
2022
2021
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Operating profit
3,005
4,660
18,778
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation
1,639
1,567
6,520
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees
-134
-125
-510
Other non-cash adjustments
0
-1,204
-3,610
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
-3
0
-29
Change in current assets involved in operating activities
202
402
380
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities
-811
-54
938
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
3,898
5,246
22,467
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
-3,327
-2,923
-13,734
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees
665
508
2,892
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
3
0
29
Interest received
1
1
11
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-2,658
-2,414
-10,802
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests
-117
-121
-460
Lease payments
-112
-102
-408
Repayment of loans
0
0
-3,636
Dividends paid
0
0
-12,842
Withheld income tax paid on dividends
0
0
-158
Income tax paid on dividends
0
0
-2,116
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
-229
-223
-19,620
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,011
2,609
-7,955
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
36,559
44,514
44,514
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD