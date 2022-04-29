AS Tallinna Vesi's sales revenue in the 1st quarter increased to 12 million

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue increased by 2.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year and reached €12.05 million. The sales revenue growth was attributable to the commercial customers' increased consumption of water services.



AS Tallinna Vesi’si sales from water services sold to commercial customers reached €3.84 million in the first quarter of 2022, showing a 18% increase on the same period last year. “The main factor behind the growth of sales revenue was the easement of the restrictions resulting from the slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, which enabled the full reopening of the capital's hospitality sector,” said Aleksandr Timofejev, Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi. As a result, the occupancy rates improved and the volume of water services consumed by commercial customers increased.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales from water services sold to private customers decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of last year, reaching €4.9 million. “The decline in consumption volumes for private customers was also linked to the easement of restrictions for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, which resulted in our customers spending more time outside the home than before,” Timofejev said.

AS Tallinna Vesi's gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was €4.38 million, showing a decrease of 15.4% over the year. The decrease in gross profit is mainly related to the growth in direct operational costs, including costs of chemicals and electricity, which increased 51% compared to the same period last year. The Company's operating profit was €3 million in the first quarter, showing a decrease of €1.66 million compared to the same period last year.

The Company's net profit was €2.88 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is €1.67 million less than in the same period of 2021. The decrease in net profit was influenced by changes in operating profit and net financial costs.

According to AS Tallinna Vesi’s dividends policy the Company aims to distribute 50-80% of the Company's annual profit as dividends to its shareholders. On 28 April, the Company's Supervisory Council approved the Board’s dividend proposal to the general meeting of shareholders to pay the shareholders a dividend of €0.65 per share of the annual profit in 2021. The payout is equal to 80% of the net profit for 2021.

In the first three months of the year, the Company reconstructed nearly 600 meters of water pipes and more than 2600 meters of sewers. “In 2022, we aim to renovate at least 16 kilometres of water pipes and sewers. Currently, arrangements have already been made for the renovation of 17 kilometres of pipes,” said Timofejev. Extensive renovation work will take place this year on Järvevana Road and Tulika, Kotka, Sõle and Lõime Streets. The sewer pipes will also be renovated in Astangu area. In cooperation with the energy group Utilitas, pipes will be renovated in Kesk-Luha, Uue-Maailma, Õllepruuli and Tuvi Streets.

AS Tallinna Vesi works closely with the City of Tallinn in preparing a public water supply and sewerage development plan for the next 12-year period. The plan will be completed in the summer of 2022 and it will serve as a basis for preparing the development and investment plan of the Company, to develop Tallinn’s water and sewerage network in co-operation with the City of Tallinn.

AS Tallinna Vesi started and continued with investment projects, which will ensure the sustainability of water and sewerage services. Such as the renovation of the main pumping station shaft, the effluent outlet tower and the aeration tanks in Paljassaare that are part of the wastewater treatment process. At the water treatment side, renovation works are carried out on the filters that are part of the treatment process and at the water pumping station in Rummu Street.

The quality indicators of Tallinna Vesi in the first quarter of 2022 were at a very good level - the company provided a reliable and high-quality water and wastewater service. The quality of tap water provided by AS Tallinna Vesi was at an excellent level in the first quarter of 2022, being 100% compliant with all quality requirements. During the first three months of the year, the Company took 842 water samples.

Treated wastewater also fully compliant with all regulations and standards. Treated wastewater is discharged from the wastewater treatment plant into the Baltic Sea, in which it directly affects the marine environment. Significantly lower levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in the effluent discharged into the sea is a proof of the excellent level of treated effluent.

Snowy winter and cold weather conditions in the first months of the year as usually affected the level of water loss and the number of sewer collapses. Although the parameters were slightly higher in the first quarter, they showed a decrease due to the milder weather conditions in March. Despite the increase, customers were guaranteed a continuous and high-quality water and wastewater service in the first quarter.





MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS



€ million,

except key ratios



1st quarter Change 2022/ 2021



2022 2021 2020 Sales 12.05 11.78 13.18 2.3% Gross profit 4.38 5.18 6.06 -15.4% Gross profit margin % 36.36 43.97 45.96 -17.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 4.64 6.23 7.18 -25.4% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 38.53 52.83 54.48 -27.1% Operating profit 3.00 4.66 5.67 -35.5% Operating profit - main business 2.92 4.50 5.62 -35.2% Operating profit margin % 24.92 39.55 43.02 -37.0% Profit before taxes 2.91 4.57 5.56 -36.4% Profit before taxes margin % 24.13 38.78 42.15 -37.8% Net profit 2.88 4.55 5.56 -36.7% Net profit margin % 23.88 38.59 42.15 -38.1% ROA % 1.12 1.77 2.09 -36.7% Debt to total capital employed % 54.17 54.83 54.81 -1.2% ROE % 2.46 3.97 4.70 -38.0% Current ratio 3.20 4.48 5.87 -28.6% Quick ratio 3.13 4.42 5.83 -29.2% Investments into fixed assets 2.78 2.28 3.59 21.9% Payout ratio % na na na

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1st quarter 1st quarter 12 months € thousand 2022 2021 2020 Revenue 12,053 11,784 53,294 Cost of goods and services sold -7,670 -6,603 -32,715 GROSS PROFIT 4,383 5,181 20,579 Marketing expenses -199 -121 -462 General administration expenses -1,131 -1,551 -4,438 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) -48 1,151 3,099 OPERATING PROFIT 3,005 4,660 18,778 Financial income 1 5 8 Financial expenses -97 -95 -387 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,909 4,570 18,399 Income tax on dividends -30 -21 -2,234 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,879 4,549 16,165 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 2,879 4,549 16,165 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 2,879 4,548 16,165 B-share holder 0.00 0.60 0.00 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.14 0.23 0.81 Earnings per B share (in euros) 0 600 0





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 31/12/2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 37,570 47,122 36,559 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,228 6,514 6,637 Inventories 922 809 702 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 44,720 54,445 43,898 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 212,732 203,516 211,546 Intangible assets 690 634 729 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 213,422 204,150 212,275 TOTAL ASSETS 258,142 258,595 256,173 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 464 393 421 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 6,587 5,943 7,835 Prepayments 3,302 2,182 3,604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,983 12,148 15,490 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 37,727 35,611 37,241 Leases 1,297 1,331 1,236 Loans 80,348 83,966 80,336 Provision for possible third party claims 6,018 8,424 6,018 Deferred tax liability 402 276 372 Other payables 68 35 60 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 125,860 129,643 125,263 TOTAL LIABILITIES 139,843 141,791 140,753 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 80,287 78,792 77,408 TOTAL EQUITY 118,299 116,804 115,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 258,142 258,595 256,173





CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 3 months 3 months 12 months € thousand 2022 2021 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 3,005 4,660 18,778 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 1,639 1,567 6,520 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -134 -125 -510 Other non-cash adjustments 0 -1,204 -3,610 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -3 0 -29 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 202 402 380 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -811 -54 938 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,898 5,246 22,467 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -3,327 -2,923 -13,734 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 665 508 2,892 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3 0 29 Interest received 1 1 11 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -2,658 -2,414 -10,802 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -117 -121 -460 Lease payments -112 -102 -408 Repayment of loans 0 0 -3,636 Dividends paid 0 0 -12,842 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -158 Income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -2,116 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -229 -223 -19,620 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,011 2,609 -7,955 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 36,559 44,514 44,514 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 37,570 47,123 36,559





Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee

Attachment