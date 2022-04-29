Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallinna Vesi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVE1T   EE3100026436

AS TALLINNA VESI

(TVE1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04/28 08:59:48 am EDT
14.00 EUR    0.00%
02:04aAS Tallinna Vesi's sales revenue in the 1st quarter increased to 12 million
GL
04/22AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 1st quarter of 2022
GL
04/18AS TALLINNA VESI : Change in AS Tallinna Vesi's investor calendar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Tallinna Vesi's sales revenue in the 1st quarter increased to 12 million

04/29/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue increased by 2.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year and reached 12.05 million. The sales revenue growth was attributable to the commercial customers' increased consumption of water services.

AS Tallinna Vesi’si sales from water services sold to commercial customers reached €3.84 million in the first quarter of 2022, showing a 18% increase on the same period last year. “The main factor behind the growth of sales revenue was the easement of the restrictions resulting from the slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, which enabled the full reopening of the capital's hospitality sector,” said Aleksandr Timofejev, Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi. As a result, the occupancy rates improved and the volume of water services consumed by commercial customers increased.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales from water services sold to private customers decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of last year, reaching €4.9 million. “The decline in consumption volumes for private customers was also linked to the easement of restrictions for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, which resulted in our customers spending more time outside the home than before,” Timofejev said.

AS Tallinna Vesi's gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was €4.38 million, showing a decrease of 15.4% over the year. The decrease in gross profit is mainly related to the growth in direct operational costs, including costs of chemicals and electricity, which increased 51% compared to the same period last year. The Company's operating profit was €3 million in the first quarter, showing a decrease of €1.66 million compared to the same period last year.

The Company's net profit was €2.88 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is €1.67 million less than in the same period of 2021. The decrease in net profit was influenced by changes in operating profit and net financial costs.

According to AS Tallinna Vesi’s dividends policy the Company aims to distribute 50-80% of the Company's annual profit as dividends to its shareholders. On 28 April, the Company's Supervisory Council approved the Board’s dividend proposal to the general meeting of shareholders to pay the shareholders a dividend of €0.65 per share of the annual profit in 2021. The payout is equal to 80% of the net profit for 2021.

In the first three months of the year, the Company reconstructed nearly 600 meters of water pipes and more than 2600 meters of sewers. “In 2022, we aim to renovate at least 16 kilometres of water pipes and sewers. Currently, arrangements have already been made for the renovation of 17 kilometres of pipes,” said Timofejev. Extensive renovation work will take place this year on Järvevana Road and Tulika, Kotka, Sõle and Lõime Streets. The sewer pipes will also be renovated in Astangu area. In cooperation with the energy group Utilitas, pipes will be renovated in Kesk-Luha, Uue-Maailma, Õllepruuli and Tuvi Streets.

AS Tallinna Vesi works closely with the City of Tallinn in preparing a public water supply and sewerage development plan for the next 12-year period. The plan will be completed in the summer of 2022 and it will serve as a basis for preparing the development and investment plan of the Company, to develop Tallinn’s water and sewerage network in co-operation with the City of Tallinn.

AS Tallinna Vesi started and continued with investment projects, which will ensure the sustainability of water and sewerage services. Such as the renovation of the main pumping station shaft, the effluent outlet tower and the aeration tanks in Paljassaare that are part of the wastewater treatment process. At the water treatment side, renovation works are carried out on the filters that are part of the treatment process and at the water pumping station in Rummu Street.

The quality indicators of Tallinna Vesi in the first quarter of 2022 were at a very good level - the company provided a reliable and high-quality water and wastewater service. The quality of tap water provided by AS Tallinna Vesi was at an excellent level in the first quarter of 2022, being 100% compliant with all quality requirements. During the first three months of the year, the Company took 842 water samples.

Treated wastewater also fully compliant with all regulations and standards. Treated wastewater is discharged from the wastewater treatment plant into the Baltic Sea, in which it directly affects the marine environment. Significantly lower levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in the effluent discharged into the sea is a proof of the excellent level of treated effluent.

Snowy winter and cold weather conditions in the first months of the year as usually affected the level of water loss and the number of sewer collapses. Although the parameters were slightly higher in the first quarter, they showed a decrease due to the milder weather conditions in March. Despite the increase, customers were guaranteed a continuous and high-quality water and wastewater service in the first quarter.


MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,
except key ratios

1st quarterChange 2022/ 2021

202220212020
Sales12.0511.7813.182.3%
Gross profit4.385.186.06-15.4%
Gross profit margin %36.3643.9745.96-17.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation4.646.237.18-25.4%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %38.5352.8354.48-27.1%
Operating profit3.004.665.67-35.5%
Operating profit - main business2.924.505.62-35.2%
Operating profit margin %24.9239.5543.02-37.0%
Profit before taxes2.914.575.56-36.4%
Profit before taxes margin %24.1338.7842.15-37.8%
Net profit2.884.555.56-36.7%
Net profit margin %23.8838.5942.15-38.1%
ROA %1.121.772.09-36.7%
Debt to total capital employed %54.1754.8354.81-1.2%
ROE %2.463.974.70-38.0%
Current ratio3.204.485.87-28.6%
Quick ratio3.134.425.83-29.2%
Investments into fixed assets2.782.283.5921.9%
Payout ratio %nanana 

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME1st quarter1st quarter 12 months
€ thousand20222021 2020
     
Revenue12,05311,784 53,294
Cost of goods and services sold-7,670-6,603 -32,715
GROSS PROFIT4,3835,181 20,579
     
Marketing expenses-199-121 -462
General administration expenses-1,131-1,551 -4,438
Other income (+)/ expenses (-)-481,151 3,099
OPERATING PROFIT3,0054,660 18,778
     
Financial income15 8
Financial expenses-97-95 -387
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES2,9094,570 18,399
     
Income tax on dividends-30-21 -2,234
     
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD2,8794,549 16,165
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD2,8794,549 16,165
     
Attributable profit to:    
Equity holders of A-shares2,8794,548 16,165
B-share holder0.000.60 0.00
     
Earnings per A share (in euros)0.140.23 0.81
Earnings per B share (in euros)0600 0


STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION    
€ thousand31/03/202231/03/2021 31/12/2021
     
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents37,57047,122 36,559
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses6,2286,514 6,637
Inventories922809 702
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS44,72054,445 43,898
     
NON-CURRENT ASSETS    
Property, plant and equipment212,732203,516 211,546
Intangible assets690634 729
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS213,422204,150 212,275
TOTAL ASSETS258,142258,595 256,173
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities464393 421
Current portion of long-term loans3,6303,630 3,630
Trade and other payables6,5875,943 7,835
Prepayments3,3022,182 3,604
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES13,98312,148 15,490
     
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Deferred income from connection fees37,72735,611 37,241
Leases1,2971,331 1,236
Loans80,34883,966 80,336
Provision for possible third party claims6,0188,424 6,018
Deferred tax liability402276 372
Other payables6835 60
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES125,860129,643 125,263
TOTAL LIABILITIES139,843141,791 140,753
     
EQUITY    
Share capital12,00012,000 12,000
Share premium24,73424,734 24,734
Statutory legal reserve1,2781,278 1,278
Retained earnings80,28778,792 77,408
TOTAL EQUITY118,299116,804 115,420
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY258,142258,595 256,173


CASH FLOWS STATEMENT3 months3 months 12 months
€ thousand20222021 2021
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Operating profit3,0054,660 18,778
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation1,6391,567 6,520
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees-134-125 -510
Other non-cash adjustments0-1,204 -3,610
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets-30 -29
Change in current assets involved in operating activities202402 380
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities-811-54 938
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES3,8985,246 22,467
     
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets-3,327-2,923 -13,734
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees665508 2,892
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets30 29
Interest received11 11
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-2,658-2,414 -10,802
     
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests-117-121 -460
Lease payments-112-102 -408
Repayment of loans00 -3,636
Dividends paid00 -12,842
Withheld income tax paid on dividends00 -158
Income tax paid on dividends00 -2,116
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-229-223 -19,620
     
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS1,0112,609 -7,955
     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD36,55944,514 44,514
     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD37,57047,123 36,559


Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee

Attachment


All news about AS TALLINNA VESI
02:04aAS Tallinna Vesi's sales revenue in the 1st quarter increased to 12 million
GL
04/22AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for ..
GL
04/18AS TALLINNA VESI : Change in AS Tallinna Vesi's investor calendar
PU
04/18Change in AS Tallinna Vesi's investor calendar 
GL
04/01CORRECTION : AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2021 financial results
GL
04/01AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2021 financial results
GL
03/31Estonian Water Supply Company Tallinna Vesi Appoints CFO
MT
03/31Taavi Gröön appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of ..
GL
03/31AS Tallinna Vesi Appoints Taavi Gröön as Member of the Management Board, Effective May ..
CI
03/31AS Tallinna Vesi Appoints Taavi Gröön as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 23, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 280 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart AS TALLINNA VESI
Duration : Period :
AS Tallinna Vesi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,00 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target -21,4%
Managers and Directors
Aleksandr Timofejev Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Priit Koit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allar Jõks Member-Supervisory Board
Priit Rohumaa Member-Supervisory Board
Priit Lello Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINNA VESI-3.31%295
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-14.92%28 397
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.30%8 232
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.98%4 024
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-18.15%3 203
SJW GROUP-18.67%1 800