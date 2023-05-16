AS Tallinna Vesi signed a loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million

AS Tallinna Vesi and AS SEB Pank, together with Swedbank AS and OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch, signed a syndicated loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million. The maturity of the loan agreement is 15.05.2028 and the loan can be drawn down until 15.05.2026.

The loan agreement will refinance existing loan obligations in the amount of €37.5 million and will be used to finance investments of Tallinn Vesi in the period 2023-2025. AS Tallinna Vesi and the lenders will continue to work together to define performance indicators for the green loan.

The loan agreement is part of the financing structure that will enable the investments of AS Tallinna Vesi over the next three years. Tallinna Vesi's investments will amount to EUR 35 million in 2023 and are aligned with company's strategy and the objectives of Tallinn city's Water and Wastewater Development Plan.



