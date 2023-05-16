Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  AS Tallinna Vesi
  News
  Summary
    TVE1T   EE3100026436

AS TALLINNA VESI

(TVE1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04:02:42 2023-05-16 am EDT
12.35 EUR    0.00%
AS Tallinna Vesi signed a loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million
GL
AS Tallinna Vesi notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
AS Tallinna Vesi to Recall Allar Jõks from the Supervisory Council
CI
AS Tallinna Vesi signed a loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million

05/16/2023 | 03:51am EDT
AS Tallinna Vesi and AS SEB Pank, together with Swedbank AS and OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch, signed a syndicated loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million. The maturity of the loan agreement is 15.05.2028 and the loan can be drawn down until 15.05.2026.

The loan agreement will refinance existing loan obligations in the amount of €37.5 million and will be used to finance investments of Tallinn Vesi in the period 2023-2025. AS Tallinna Vesi and the lenders will continue to work together to define performance indicators for the green loan.

The loan agreement is part of the financing structure that will enable the investments of AS Tallinna Vesi over the next three years. Tallinna Vesi's investments will amount to EUR 35 million in 2023 and are aligned with company's strategy and the objectives of Tallinn city's Water and Wastewater Development Plan.

 

Maria Tiidus
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 62 62 271
maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee


