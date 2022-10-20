AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2022

AS Tallinna Vesi invites it's shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on October the 28th 2022 at 11 am (EET), introducing the results for the third quarter of 2022. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer. The webinar will be held in English.



The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on October 28 at the latest, to maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://tinyurl.com/3nyhywuz . The registration is open until October the 28th at 9 am (EET).

Registered participants will receive the link for joining the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi youtube.com account.



Maria Tiidus

Communications Manager

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee