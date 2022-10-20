Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  AS Tallinna Vesi
  News
  Summary
    TVE1T   EE3100026436

AS TALLINNA VESI

(TVE1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  07:58 2022-10-20 am EDT
12.58 EUR   -0.47%
08:46aAS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2022
GL
03:52aPrior notice on the conduct of negotiations of an administrative agreement between AS Tallinna Vesi and the City of Tallinn
GL
08/19Estonia's Tallinna Vesi Gets Regulator's OK to Increase Water Utility Bills
MT
AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2022

10/20/2022 | 08:46am EDT
AS Tallinna Vesi invites it's shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on October the 28th 2022 at 11 am (EET), introducing the results for the third quarter of 2022. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer. The webinar will be held in English.

The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on October 28 at the latest, to maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link:  https://tinyurl.com/3nyhywuz . The registration is open until October the 28th at 9 am (EET).

Registered participants will receive the link for joining the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi youtube.com account.


Maria Tiidus
Communications Manager
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2271
maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee


Financials
Sales 2022 55,2 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
Net income 2022 13,2 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 253 M 247 M 247 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 328
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart AS TALLINNA VESI
Duration : Period :
AS Tallinna Vesi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aleksandr Timofejev Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Taavi Gröön Chief Financial Officer
Priit Koit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allar Jõks Member-Supervisory Board
Priit Rohumaa Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINNA VESI-12.71%247
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-29.05%24 359
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-34.41%5 413
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-37.95%2 414
SJW GROUP-13.17%1 923
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-45.62%1 264