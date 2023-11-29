Official AS TALLINNA VESI press release

Harju County Court passed an interim judgment on 28/11/2023, dismissing the claim submitted by AS Saarmas against AS Tallinn Vesi for damages caused or a sum unduly paid in the amount of EUR 384,403.72.



According to the claimant, their claim was based on the fact that they paid for water services during the period from 01/11/2010 to 01/12/2019 on the basis of a tariff set by the defendant which was not approved in the manner provided by law. AS Tallinna Vesi did not admit the claim and disputed it in full from the outset, by affirming that the company had always acted lawfully in its pricing and had applied fair tariffs in accordance with the law in force. In the above-mentioned interim judgment, the Court also held that the defendant had acted lawfully in its pricing during the period in dispute.

The interim judgement has not entered into force and the claimant has 30 days from the date of receipt of the judgement to appeal against it.

In the company's view, the ongoing legal proceedings have no significant impact on the company's financial results.

Harju County Court has passed an interim judgement in a case with the same content on 09/06/2023, dismissing the claim filed by Tallinn University of Technology against AS Tallinna Vesi. This dispute is currently under review in Tallinn Circuit Court.





