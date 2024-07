Valmieras Stikla Skiedra AS (Valmieras stikla skiedra JSC) is a Latvia-based company that is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of fiberglass and fiberglass products. The Company's products include fiber; single, piled and textured yarns; fabrics, including technical, textured and nettings, and non-woven products. The Company distributes its products in the Europe, the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the Baltic states. In March 2014, the Company acquired Valmiera Glass UK Ltd, located in the United Kingdom.