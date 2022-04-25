AS VEF : DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF held on 25 April 2022

DECISIONS of

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company "VEF"

held on 25 April 2022

1. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of Annual report for the year 2021

1) To take notice of the report of the Management Board, the report of the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" and the statement of the sworn auditor.

2) To approve the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2021 prepared by the Management Board of joint stock company "VEF" and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF".

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2. Distribution of profit for the year 2021.

The net profit of the year 2021 of joint stock company "VEF" in the amount of 8 753 EUR to leave undistributed.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

3. Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

1) To elect SIA "Baltic Audit" (commercial company licence No.176) as auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2022.

2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for audit of the Annual Report for the year 2022 in the amount of 6 200 EUR, excluding VAT.

3) To assign the Management Board of Joint Stock Company "VEF" to sign the contract with the auditor for audit of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2022.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

4. Election of the Supervisory Council and determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council.

1) To elect in the positions of the members of the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" for three years, determining the beginning of the duties of the Supervisory Council as of the April 26, 2022:

a. Guntis Lipiņš;

b. Egīls Arājs;

c. Ervīns Kampāns;

d. Ralfs Feņuks;

e. Līga Cauna.

Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes.

2) To determine that the Supervisory Council members does not receive the renumeration for performing of duties of the Supervisory Council members.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

5. On assigning to the Supervisory Council the execution of the tasks of the Audit Committee.

To assign the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" to continue to execute the tasks of Audit committee

defined in Law on Financial Instrument Markets.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Riga, April 25, 2022

The Management Board of JSC "VEF"