    UIJ   LV0000101079

AS VEF

(UIJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  04-21
6.000 EUR    0.00%
AS VEF : DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF held on 25 April 2022
PU
04/11AS VEF : DRAFT DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC "VEF" to be Held on 25 April 2022
PU
04/08CORRECTION : JSC VEF 2021 audited annual report.
PU
AS VEF : DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF held on 25 April 2022

04/25/2022 | 10:32am EDT
VEF
Decisions of general meeting DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF held on 25 April 2022

DECISIONS of

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company "VEF"

held on 25 April 2022

1. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of Annual report for the year 2021

1) To take notice of the report of the Management Board, the report of the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" and the statement of the sworn auditor.

2) To approve the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2021 prepared by the Management Board of joint stock company "VEF" and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF".

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2. Distribution of profit for the year 2021.

The net profit of the year 2021 of joint stock company "VEF" in the amount of 8 753 EUR to leave undistributed.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

3. Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

1) To elect SIA "Baltic Audit" (commercial company licence No.176) as auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2022.

2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for audit of the Annual Report for the year 2022 in the amount of 6 200 EUR, excluding VAT.

3) To assign the Management Board of Joint Stock Company "VEF" to sign the contract with the auditor for audit of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2022.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

4. Election of the Supervisory Council and determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council.

1) To elect in the positions of the members of the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" for three years, determining the beginning of the duties of the Supervisory Council as of the April 26, 2022:

a. Guntis Lipiņš;

b. Egīls Arājs;

c. Ervīns Kampāns;

d. Ralfs Feņuks;

e. Līga Cauna.

Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes.

2) To determine that the Supervisory Council members does not receive the renumeration for performing of duties of the Supervisory Council members.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

5. On assigning to the Supervisory Council the execution of the tasks of the Audit Committee.

To assign the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" to continue to execute the tasks of Audit committee

defined in Law on Financial Instrument Markets.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Riga, April 25, 2022

The Management Board of JSC "VEF"

Disclaimer

AS VEF published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,10 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net income 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net Debt 2020 2,00 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 320x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 3,55%
Chart AS VEF
AS VEF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gints Fenuks Chairman-Management Board
Guntis Lipin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Modris Zommers Member-Supervisory Board
Egils Arajs Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laila Liduma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS VEF15.38%13
BEST BUY CO., INC.-10.16%20 559
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.64%4 957
JB HI-FI LIMITED7.26%4 128
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.65%2 528
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-1.77%2 040