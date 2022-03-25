AS VEF : JSC VEF 2021 audited finacial statements

VEF
Annual Financial Report
JSC VEF 2021 audited finacial statements
Net turnover of the Company during the reported period has reached EUR 980 822.
Despite the 11 % decrease of net turnover during the reported period the Company's Board
has performed cost saving activities and as the result the Company concluded the year with
the audited profit of EUR 8 753. The Company's Board recommends to use the profit of 8 753 EUR
to invest in the development of the Company.
The Management Board of JSC VEF
Additional information:
Tamara Kampane, Member of Management Board, JSC VEF,
e-mail: kampane@vef.apollo.lv
Attachments:
JSC VEF 2021 auditet financial statements.pdf
Disclaimer
AS VEF published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 19:59:20 UTC.