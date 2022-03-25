Log in
    UIJ   LV0000101079

AS VEF

(UIJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
AS VEF : JSC VEF 2021 audited finacial statements

03/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
VEF
Annual Financial Report JSC VEF 2021 audited finacial statements

Net turnover of the Company during the reported period has reached EUR 980 822.

Despite the 11 % decrease of net turnover during the reported period the Company's Board

has performed cost saving activities and as the result the Company concluded the year with

the audited profit of EUR 8 753. The Company's Board recommends to use the profit of 8 753 EUR

to invest in the development of the Company.

The Management Board of JSC VEF

Additional information:

Tamara Kampane, Member of Management Board, JSC VEF,

e-mail: kampane@vef.apollo.lv

Attachments:
JSC VEF 2021 auditet financial statements.pdf

Disclaimer

AS VEF published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 19:59:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,10 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net income 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net Debt 2020 2,00 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 320x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 3,55%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gints Fenuks Chairman-Management Board
Guntis Lipin Member-Supervisory Board
Modris Zommers Member-Supervisory Board
Egils Arajs Member-Supervisory Board
Ervins Kampans Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS VEF16.35%13
BEST BUY CO., INC.-4.81%21 782
JB HI-FI LIMITED9.48%4 575
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.21%4 168
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.35%2 310
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.00%2 046