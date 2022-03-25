AS VEF : JSC VEF 2021 audited finacial statements

Net turnover of the Company during the reported period has reached EUR 980 822.

Despite the 11 % decrease of net turnover during the reported period the Company's Board

has performed cost saving activities and as the result the Company concluded the year with

the audited profit of EUR 8 753. The Company's Board recommends to use the profit of 8 753 EUR

to invest in the development of the Company.

The Management Board of JSC VEF

Additional information:

Tamara Kampane, Member of Management Board, JSC VEF,

e-mail: kampane@vef.apollo.lv

Attachments:

JSC VEF 2021 auditet financial statements.pdf



