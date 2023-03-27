AS VEF : JSC VEF 2022 audited finacial statements

VEF
Annual Financial Report
JSC VEF 2022 audited finacial statements
Net turnover of the Company during the reported period has reached EUR 1 049 732 . Despite the 7%
decrease of net turnover during the reported period and the Company concluded the year with the audited
profit of EUR 6 725 . The Company"s Board recommends to use the profit EUR 6 725 to invest in the
develpment of the Company.
The Management Board of the JSC VEF
Attachments:
Copy of VEF_GP_ENG_2022 24.03.23.pdf
KP_kodekss_2022EN 1.docx
Remuneration report 2022 _ENG.docx
Disclaimer
AS VEF published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 19:30:24 UTC.