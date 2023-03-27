Advanced search
    UIJ   LV0000101079

AS VEF

(UIJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2023-03-21
5.700 EUR    0.00%
AS VEF : JSC VEF 2022 audited finacial statements

03/27/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VEF
Annual Financial Report JSC VEF 2022 audited finacial statements

Net turnover of the Company during the reported period has reached EUR 1 049 732 . Despite the 7%

decrease of net turnover during the reported period and the Company concluded the year with the audited

profit of EUR 6 725 . The Company"s Board recommends to use the profit EUR 6 725 to invest in the

develpment of the Company.

The Management Board of the JSC VEF

Attachments:
Copy of VEF_GP_ENG_2022 24.03.23.pdf
KP_kodekss_2022EN 1.docx
Remuneration report 2022 _ENG.docx

Attachments

Disclaimer

AS VEF published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 19:30:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,98 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net income 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net Debt 2021 2,00 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 155x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 3,55%
Managers and Directors
Gints Fenuks Chairman-Management Board
Guntis Lipin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Egils Arajs Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ervins Kampans Member-Supervisory Board
League Cauna Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS VEF-5.00%12
BEST BUY CO., INC.-7.34%16 205
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.26%3 037
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.54%2 362
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY12.01%1 555
BIC CAMERA INC.-14.20%1 440
