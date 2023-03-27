AS VEF : JSC VEF 2022 audited finacial statements

Net turnover of the Company during the reported period has reached EUR 1 049 732 . Despite the 7%

decrease of net turnover during the reported period and the Company concluded the year with the audited

profit of EUR 6 725 . The Company"s Board recommends to use the profit EUR 6 725 to invest in the

develpment of the Company.

The Management Board of the JSC VEF

Attachments:

Copy of VEF_GP_ENG_2022 24.03.23.pdf

KP_kodekss_2022EN 1.docx

Remuneration report 2022 _ENG.docx



