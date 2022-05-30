Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  AS VEF
  News
  Summary
    UIJ   LV0000101079

AS VEF

(UIJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  05-26
6.000 EUR    0.00%
6.000 EUR    0.00%
AS VEF : JSC VEF unaudited financial stetements 2022.03
PU
AS VEF : On the management of the Supervisory Counsil of the JSC VEF
PU
AS VEF : DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF held on 25 April 2022
PU
AS VEF : JSC VEF unaudited financial stetements 2022.03

05/30/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
VEF
Interim report (Q1 and Q3) JSC VEF unaudited financial stetements 2022.03

Unaudited financial statement of JSC VEF for Q1 of 2022.

Net sales for the reporting period resulted in 258 056 EUR and it is about 2.42 % higher

than in the previous reporting period. The Company concluded the first quarter of 2022

with the unaudited profit of 21 809 EUR.

Additional information: Tamara Kampane ,

Member of the Management Board,

e-mail:kampane@vef.apollo.lv

Attachments: Unaudited financial statement of JSC VEF for Q1 of 2022

Attachments:
JSC VEF financial statements 2022.03.pdf

Disclaimer

AS VEF published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,10 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net income 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net Debt 2020 2,00 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 320x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 12,6 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 3,55%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gints Fenuks Chairman-Management Board
Guntis Lipin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Modris Zommers Member-Supervisory Board
Egils Arajs Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laila Liduma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS VEF15.38%13
BEST BUY CO., INC.-17.33%18 895
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.95%4 620
JB HI-FI LIMITED-3.93%3 641
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.48%2 466
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-11.52%1 837