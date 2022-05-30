AS VEF : JSC VEF unaudited financial stetements 2022.03

VEF
Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
JSC VEF unaudited financial stetements 2022.03
Unaudited financial statement of JSC VEF for Q1 of 2022.
Net sales for the reporting period resulted in 258 056 EUR and it is about 2.42 % higher
than in the previous reporting period. The Company concluded the first quarter of 2022
with the unaudited profit of 21 809 EUR.
Additional information: Tamara Kampane ,
Member of the Management Board,
e-mail:kampane@vef.apollo.lv
Attachments: Unaudited financial statement of JSC VEF for Q1 of 2022
JSC VEF financial statements 2022.03.pdf
