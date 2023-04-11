Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Virsi-A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRSI   LV0000101848

AS VIRSI-A

(VIRSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:46:56 2023-04-11 am EDT
4.490 EUR   +0.67%
10:48aAs Virši-a : Regarding the planned upstream merger
PU
10:28aAs Virsi A : Notification on convocation of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company VIRŠI-A
PU
02:57aAs Virsi A : VIRŠI-A publishes the Annual Report for 2022 together with the independent auditor's report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS VIRŠI-A: Regarding the planned upstream merger

04/11/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VIRŠI-A
Company Announcement AS VIRŠI-A: Regarding the planned upstream merger

It is planned to reorganise the structure of AS VIRŠI-A Group by merging its subsidiary SIA Viršu nekustamie īpašumi into AS VIRŠI-A. This subsidiary is a real estate developer and owns part of the VIRŠI service stations which are leased to AS VIRŠI-A. The aim of the reorganisation is to simplify the structure of VIRŠI Group, make management more efficient and reduce administrative costs. As a result of the reorganisation, it is planned that SIA Viršu nekustamie īpašumi will transfer all its assets, rights and liabilities to AS VIRŠI-A and will cease to exist without liquidation proceedings. The reorganisation agreement regarding AS VIRŠI-A will be audited by a certified auditor to be elected at the shareholders' meeting on 12 May 2023. The reorganisation will start in April 2023 and isplanned to becompleted by September 2023.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.
The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.

Virši is a rapidly growing energy commodities trader and convenience store network with 28years of experience. Currently there are 70 service stations in the Virši network that employ over 740 employees across all of Latvia. On November 11, 2021, AS VIRŠI-A shares were admitted to trading on the alternative market First North of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange

Contact details:
AS VIRŠI-A
Undīne Priekule
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
Telephone: +371 26141219

Certified adviser:
ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA
Justīne Ignatavičute
E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv
Telephone: +371 28665066

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIRŠI-A AS published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AS VIRSI-A
10:48aAs Virši-a : Regarding the planned upstream merger
PU
10:28aAs Virsi A : Notification on convocation of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock ..
PU
02:57aAs Virsi A : VIRŠI-A publishes the Annual Report for 2022 together with the indepen..
PU
04/04As Virsi A : Publishing of the audited annual report for 2022 and dividend distribution pr..
PU
03/03As Virsi A : Recording of AS VIRŠI-A 12 months 2022 investor webinar
PU
03/03Transcript : AS Virsi-A, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2023
CI
02/28AS Virsi-A Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28As Virsi A : VIRŠI-A grows its turnover by 70% in 2022
PU
02/20As Virsi A : Virši invites you to a webinar on the financial results of 2022
PU
02/13As Virsi A : Virši receives Nasdaq Baltic Award for Best Investor Relations on Firs..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 345 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,4 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float -
Chart AS VIRSI-A
Duration : Period :
AS Virsi-A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,46 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Managers and Directors
Janis Viba Member-Management Board
Vita Cirjevska Chief Financial Officer
Janis Riekstin Chairman-Management Board
Ivars Blumbergs Member-Supervisory Board
Janis Rumanis Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS VIRSI-A1.13%73
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.58%49 082
MURPHY USA INC.-9.17%5 578
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.14.59%3 098
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-10.03%3 071
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.93.97%1 312
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer