To improve the customer experience at the service station,energy commodities trader and convenience store networkAS VIRŠI-A (hereinafter - Virši) has developed a mobile app that will help drivers save time and pay for fuel right at the pump at any service station across the network. The new app will include all benefits of business, personal and shareholder loyalty programmes, as well as special offers for app users.

"Our aim in developing the concept of the new app was to provide customers with a clear, easy-to-use, and multifunctional tool that will enhance their daily experience when visiting Virši service stations. The app provides the opportunity to pay for fuel at the pump and makes it easy to use the benefits of the Virši loyalty programme, and in the future, will provide pleasant surprises and special offers for every user. Currently, the app provides basic functions, which are planned to be upgraded with new solutions in the near future," says Mārtiņš Eihmanis, Head of the Marketing and Communication Department at Virši.

The functionality of the app is focused on user convenience - it will provide an opportunity for private and business customers to avoid queues at the cash register and pay for fuel at the pump, as well as receive monthly offers that will be available only to app users. Loyalty card holders can add their card to their app profile and combine their bank card with their loyalty card, reducing the number of plastic cards in their wallet.

Virši mobile app is available for Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free on Google Play and the App Store. Go to one of these stores, type in "Virši" and download the app.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.

Virši is a rapidly growing energy commodities trader and convenience store network with 28 years of experience. Currently there are 72 service stations in the Virši network and these employ over 760 employees across all of Latvia. On November 11, 2021, AS VIRŠI-A shares were admitted to trading on the alternative market First North of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Contact details:

AS VIRŠI-A

Undīne Priekule

E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv

Telephone: +371 26141219



Certified adviser:

ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA

Justīne Ignatavičute

E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv

Telephone: +371 28665066

