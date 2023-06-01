Advanced search
Continuing its growth, Virši invests almost EUR 6 million in the development of its service station network
PU
Dividend payment ex-date of AS VIRŠI-A
PU
AS Virsi-A Approves Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on June 14, 2023
CI
AS Virsi A : Continuing its growth, Virši invests almost EUR 6 million in the development of its service station network

06/01/2023 | 01:10am EDT
VIRŠI-A
Company Announcement Continuing its growth, Virši invests almost EUR 6 million in the development of its service station network

Energy trader and convenience store network AS Virši-A (hereinafter - Virši) is expanding and modernising its service station network in Latvia. In total, investments of nearlyEUR 6 million are being made in the development of six service stations. This includesthe construction of a new service station in Olaine, the redevelopment of three service stations located in Riga and Zīlāni, as well as the development of two new Virši franchise service stations in Preiļi and Krāslava, thus strengthening Virši market position throughout Latvia.

Taking into accountthe daily habits of drivers and the development of road infrastructure, the construction of a new full-service service station in Olaine on the Ievalti property opposite the existing Virši station starts this week. The new full-service facility will open in September this year.

Meanwhile, major redevelopment works are carried out at the service stations in Riga, Satekles iela 2, Sarkandaugava, Tvaika iela 3, and Zīlāni, Zīlānu iela 145, where completely demolished service stations will be replaced by new, energy-efficient facilities that will meet the new standards and delight customers with a modern design and a full range of services and facilities.

The Company is also expanding the number of its franchise stations. In Preiļi, Jaunsaimnieki property, the fifth Virši franchise station is opening today, while the sixth Virši franchise station will open in Krāslava, Rīgas iela 165A, at the end of this month, providing a consistent range of customer services, drinks, snacks and car products that meet the high Virši standards.

"Our development strategy includes not only the acquisition of new and convenient locations for drivers, but also the modernisation of existing service stations to provide the services our customers love in modern and functional premises. With each new service station, we can ensure quality for both private and business customers, whether the facility is a franchise or any other service station in the Virši network. The Company's strategic goal is to have at least 80 service stations in the network by the end of 2024, which is what we are purposefully moving towards," says Jānis Vība, chairman of the Board of Virši.

Last year, Virši expanded its network with five new service stations located in Daugavpils on Kārklu iela and in Riga on Ulmaņa gatve, Satekles iela, Torņkalns and Brīvības iela, reaching 70 stations in the network.

Further information on the locations of the new stations and the range of products and services available can be found on the Virši website.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.
The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.
Virši is a rapidly growing energy commodities trader and convenience store network with 28 years of experience. Currently there are 71 service stations in the Virši network and these employ over 760 employees across all of Latvia. On November 11, 2021, AS VIRŠI-A shares were admitted to trading on the alternative market First North of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Contact details:
AS VIRŠI-A
Undīne Priekule
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
Telephone: +371 26141219

Certified adviser:
ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA
Justīne Ignatavičute
E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv
Telephone: +371 28665066

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIRŠI-A AS published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
