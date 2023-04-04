Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Virsi-A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRSI   LV0000101848

AS VIRSI-A

(VIRSI)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:31:28 2023-04-03 am EDT
4.420 EUR   -0.45%
02:07aAs Virsi A : Publishing of the audited annual report for 2022 and dividend distribution proposal of AS VIRŠI-A
PU
03/03As Virsi A : Recording of AS VIRŠI-A 12 months 2022 investor webinar
PU
03/03Transcript : AS Virsi-A, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2023
CI
AS Virsi A : Publishing of the audited annual report for 2022 and dividend distribution proposal of AS VIRŠI-A

04/04/2023 | 02:07am EDT
VIRŠI-A
Company Announcement Publishing of the audited annual report for 2022 and dividend distribution proposal of AS VIRŠI-A

On 2 January 2023, a calendar was published with information that the audited annual report for 2022 and the management board's dividend distribution proposal of AS VIRŠI-A was scheduled for 5 April 2023. The Board of AS VIRŠI-A informs that this has been postponed to 11 April 2023 for reasons not related to the Company and its operations. AS VIRŠI-A and the auditor have agreed that the annual report will instead be published on 11 April 2023 to allow the auditor to use its internal resources more efficiently.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.
The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.

Virši is a rapidly growing energy commodities trader and convenience store network with 28 years of experience. Currently there are 70 service stations in the Virši network that employ over 740 employees across all of Latvia. On November 11, 2021, AS VIRŠI-A shares were admitted to trading on the alternative market First North of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Contact details:
AS VIRŠI-A
Undīne Priekule
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
Telephone: +371 26141219

Certified adviser:
ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA
Justīne Ignatavičute
E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv
Telephone: +371 28665066

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIRŠI-A AS published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 345 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,8 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,42 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Managers and Directors
Janis Viba Member-Management Board
Vita Cirjevska Chief Financial Officer
Janis Riekstin Chairman-Management Board
Ivars Blumbergs Member-Supervisory Board
Janis Rumanis Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS VIRSI-A0.23%73
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.43%49 333
MURPHY USA INC.-7.69%5 621
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-7.33%3 173
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.10.71%3 002
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.93.41%1 306
