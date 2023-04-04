AS Virsi A : Publishing of the audited annual report for 2022 and dividend distribution proposal of AS VIRŠI-A

On 2 January 2023, a calendar was published with information that the audited annual report for 2022 and the management board's dividend distribution proposal of AS VIRŠI-A was scheduled for 5 April 2023. The Board of AS VIRŠI-A informs that this has been postponed to 11 April 2023 for reasons not related to the Company and its operations. AS VIRŠI-A and the auditor have agreed that the annual report will instead be published on 11 April 2023 to allow the auditor to use its internal resources more efficiently.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.

Virši is a rapidly growing energy commodities trader and convenience store network with 28 years of experience. Currently there are 70 service stations in the Virši network that employ over 740 employees across all of Latvia. On November 11, 2021, AS VIRŠI-A shares were admitted to trading on the alternative market First North of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Contact details:

AS VIRŠI-A

Undīne Priekule

E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv

Telephone: +371 26141219



Certified adviser:

ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA

Justīne Ignatavičute

E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv

Telephone: +371 28665066

