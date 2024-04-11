In the first 3 months of 2024, energy commodities trader and convenience store network "Virši" (AS VIRŠI-A and related Group companies) continued to show an increase in turnover reaching EUR 84.9 million, reflecting a 5.9% increase year on year.

Turnover in the convenience stores during the respective period increased by 17.1% or EUR 1.6 million. Turnover in the fuel segment increased by 5.5% or EUR 3.5 million, reaching EUR 67.5 million.

The period was marked by several important events for Virši:

To further strengthen its market position, Virši opened the doors of a new service station in Riga, Viskaļu street 2A. The Company invested EUR 1.5 million in the construction of the new facility, landscaping the area and building an energy-efficient, functional location that meets the needs of its customers as well as the new market standards.

Virši opened its second store which operates in a different format to its usual service station offering. It is located at Satekles Street 2B, on the ground floor of the Origo shopping centre, providing a convenient and modern shopping experience for locals in a hurry as well as visitors to the capital.

A joint charity campaign between Virši and SOS Children's Villages Association has raised € 21,018 in support of the Association's efforts. This amount will be fully earmarked towards the "For new parents" programme, where new parents receive emotional and informative support from FEA mothers or First Emotional Aid mothers.

Consolidated, unaudited data for 3 months 2024 Consolidated, unaudited data for 3 months 2023 Change, % Turnover in convenience stores ('000 EUR) 11 117 9 495 17.1 Turnover in fuel segment ('000 EUR) 67 485 63 945 5.5 Turnover in energy segment ('000 EUR) 5 524 5 955 -7.2 Other (`000 EUR) 784 766 2.3 Total (`000 EUR) 84 910 80 161 5.9

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is the Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.

Virši is a rapidly growing local energy trader and convenience store network with 29 years of experience. Currently, Virši has 77 sales points, 74 of which are service stations, and employs more than 800 people across Latvia. Since 11 November 2021, the shares of AS VIRŠI-A have been listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North Alternative Market.

Contact details:

AS VIRŠI-A

Undīne Priekule

E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv

Telephone: +371 26141219



Certified adviser:

ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA

Justīne Ignatavičute

E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv

Telephone: +371 28665066

