CORRECTION: The date of publication of the audited annual report for 2023 and of the operational activity statement for the 1st quarter of 2024 has been corrected.

We inform you, that in 2024, AS VIRŠI-A will publish its financial statements in the following order and dates:

29.02.2024 Unaudited financial report for 2023 11.04.2024 Operational activity statement for the 1st quarter of 2024 17.04.2024 Audited annual report for 2023 and management's dividend distribution proposal 08.08.2024 Unaudited financial report for the first half of 2024 17.10.2024 Operational activity statement for the 3rd quarter of 2024

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is the Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns.

Virši is a rapidly growing local energy trader and convenience store network with 29 years of experience. Currently, Virši has 76 sales points, 74 of which are service stations, and employs more than 780 people across Latvia. Since 11 November 2021, the shares of AS VIRŠI-A have been listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North Alternative Market.

Contact details:

AS VIRŠI-A

Undīne Priekule

E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv

Telephone: +371 26141219



Certified adviser:

ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA

Justīne Ignatavičute

E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv

Telephone: +371 28665066

