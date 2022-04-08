VIRŠI-A
Company Announcement
Supplemented to previous announcement: AS VIRŠI-A stand alone report 2021
Supplement to the announcement of April 6, 2022 on the publication of the Annual Report of AS VIRŠI-A - the Annual Report of the parent company of the AS VIRŠI-A Group for 2021 is attached.
The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.
The Certified Adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is AS LHV Pank.
AS VIRŠI-A is the largest and fastest growing domestic fuel trader, with 27 years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the AS VIRŠI-A network has more than 66 service stations, of which 65 are full-service, and employs more than 640 people across all regions of Latvia. Additional information about AS VIRŠI-A and future development plans can be found on virsi.lvin the Investors' section: https://www.virsi.lv/for-investors
Contact information:
AS VIRŠI-A
Undīne Priekule
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
Phone: +371 26141219
Certified advisor:
AS LHV Pank
Contact person: Ivars Bergmanis
E-mail: ivars.bergmanis@lhv.ee
Phone: +372 680 2720
Attachments:
AS VIRSI-A stand alone report 2021.pdf
Disclaimer
VIRŠI-A AS published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:59:06 UTC.