Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS "Virsi-A"
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRSI   LV0000101848

AS "VIRSI-A"

(VIRSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  04/08 08:17:36 am EDT
4.480 EUR   +0.22%
04/07AS "VIRSI A" : Notification on convocation of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AS “VIRŠI-A”
PU
04/06AS "VIRSI A" : VIRŠI-A publishes the Annual Report for 2021 together with the independent auditor's report
PU
03/10AS "Virsi-A" Concludes Loan Agreement with AS SEB banka
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supplemented to previous announcement: AS VIRŠI-A stand alone report 2021

04/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VIRŠI-A
Company Announcement Supplemented to previous announcement: AS VIRŠI-A stand alone report 2021

Supplement to the announcement of April 6, 2022 on the publication of the Annual Report of AS VIRŠI-A - the Annual Report of the parent company of the AS VIRŠI-A Group for 2021 is attached.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is AS LHV Pank.

AS VIRŠI-A is the largest and fastest growing domestic fuel trader, with 27 years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the AS VIRŠI-A network has more than 66 service stations, of which 65 are full-service, and employs more than 640 people across all regions of Latvia. Additional information about AS VIRŠI-A and future development plans can be found on virsi.lvin the Investors' section: https://www.virsi.lv/for-investors

Contact information:
AS VIRŠI-A
Undīne Priekule
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
Phone: +371 26141219

Certified advisor:
AS LHV Pank
Contact person: Ivars Bergmanis
E-mail: ivars.bergmanis@lhv.ee
Phone: +372 680 2720

Attachments:
AS VIRSI-A stand alone report 2021.pdf

Disclaimer

VIRŠI-A AS published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS "VIRSI-A"
04/07AS "VIRSI A" : Notification on convocation of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AS “..
PU
04/06AS "VIRSI A" : VIRŠI-A publishes the Annual Report for 2021 together with the indep..
PU
03/10AS "Virsi-A" Concludes Loan Agreement with AS SEB banka
CI
03/10AS "VIRSI A" : VIRŠI-A concludes loan agreement with SEB banka
PU
03/04AS "VIRSI A" : Recording of 12 months 2021 investor webinar
PU
03/04AS "VIRSI A" : About transactions with AS VIRŠI-A shares in accordance with the req..
PU
03/03AS "VIRSI A" : “Virši-A” statement on the impact of the geopolitical cr..
PU
03/01AS "Virsi-A" Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/28CORRECTION : AS VIRŠI-A: In 2021 Virši reached its historically highest prof..
PU
02/28AS VIR&SCARON;I-A : In 2021 Virši reached its historically highest profit and turno..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 224 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,5 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float -
Chart AS "VIRSI-A"
Duration : Period :
AS
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,47 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS "VIRSI-A"-5.70%74
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.32%47 656
MURPHY USA INC.5.17%5 305
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.4.77%5 295
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-6.05%3 127
VIVO ENERGY PLC4.70%2 276