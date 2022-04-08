Supplemented to previous announcement: AS VIRŠI-A stand alone report 2021

Supplement to the announcement of April 6, 2022 on the publication of the Annual Report of AS VIRŠI-A - the Annual Report of the parent company of the AS VIRŠI-A Group for 2021 is attached.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is AS LHV Pank.



AS VIRŠI-A is the largest and fastest growing domestic fuel trader, with 27 years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the AS VIRŠI-A network has more than 66 service stations, of which 65 are full-service, and employs more than 640 people across all regions of Latvia. Additional information about AS VIRŠI-A and future development plans can be found on virsi.lvin the Investors' section: https://www.virsi.lv/for-investors

