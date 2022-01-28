ASA Gold and Precious Metals : 2022 Proxy Statement - Annual Meeting

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

Three Canal Plaza, Suite 600

Portland, Maine 04101

January 28, 2022

Dear Shareholder,

You are cordially invited to virtually attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company"), to be held via live webcast on March 24, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, you will be asked to consider: (1) the election of the Company's Board of Directors and (2) the ratification and approval of the appointment of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022, and the authorization of the Nominating, Audit and Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors to set the independent auditors' remuneration. The Board of Directors has considered both of these proposals and unanimously recommends that you vote FOR each proposal.

During the Meeting, management will make available the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. Further details of the business to be transacted at the Meeting can be found in the accompanying Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement. Your vote is important!

We are holding a virtual only meeting this year in view of the safety concerns and logistical restrictions associated with the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and to enable increased shareholder participation and access. Shareholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from their home or any location with internet connectivity. There will not be a physical location for our Meeting, and you will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Additional information on how to participate in the Meeting can be found below.

Whether or not you are able to attend the virtual meeting, it is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting. Accordingly, the Company asks that you please sign, date, and return the enclosed proxy card at your earliest convenience. As an alternative to using the proxy card to vote, you may submit your proxy by telephone or via the Internet. Please follow the instructions on the enclosed proxy card.

The Board of Directors extends our appreciation for your continued support.

Sincerely yours,

Mary Joan Hoene

Chair of the Board

Please give all of this information your careful attention. It is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Meeting, you are requested to promptly complete, sign, and return the enclosed proxy card as soon as possible. You may also vote your shares via the Internet or by telephone as discussed in the Proxy Statement. Returning a signed proxy card or authorizing a proxy by telephone or via the Internet to vote your shares will not prevent you from voting your shares during the webcast if you subsequently choose to attend the virtual Meeting, but your presence (without further action) at the virtual Meeting will not in itself constitute a revocation of a previously delivered proxy.