Gold and Precious Metals Limited
Semi-Annual Report and Financial Statements
May 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
A Closed-End Fund
Specializing in Gold and Other
Precious Metals Investments
Table of Contents
Letter to Shareholders (Unaudited)
2
Forward-looking statements (Unaudited)
3
Performance returns (Unaudited)
4
Certain investment policies and restrictions (Unaudited)
5
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
5
Schedule of investments (Unaudited)
6
Portfolio statistics (Unaudited)
9
Statement of assets and liabilities (Unaudited)
10
Statement of operations (Unaudited)
11
Statements of changes in net assets
12
Notes to financial statements (Unaudited)
13
Financial highlights
19
Certain tax information for U.S. shareholders (Unaudited)
20
Dividend reinvestment and stock purchase plan (Unaudited)
20
Privacy notice (Unaudited)
21
Board consideration of Investment Advisory Agreement (Unaudited)
21
Results of the proposals presented at the annual general meeting of shareholders (Unaudited)
23
Form N-PX/proxy voting (Unaudited)
23
Form N-PORT/portfolio holdings (Unaudited)
23
Share repurchase (Unaudited)
23
Company investment objective, investment strategy and risks (Unaudited)
24
Board of directors and officers (Unaudited)
26
1
Letter to Shareholders (Unaudited)
Dear Shareholder,
During the six-month fiscal period ending May 31, 2024, the price of gold rose by 14.3%, a strong move for such a short timeframe. This increase occurred despite outflows from physical gold ETFs, as global central banks, particularly China, significantly boosted their gold holdings. Additionally, in our analysis, Chinese consumers increasingly purchased gold, in part to mitigate perceived risks in their domestic markets. The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (the "GDMNTR" or the "Index") outperformed the commodity. With the gold price on the rise and inflation somewhat contained, earnings of producers in the mining sector in the first calendar quarter were robust.
The Federal Reserve ("Fed") maintained interest rates in an attempt to further curb inflation and continues to defer interest rate cuts. The market prices in 1-2 rate cuts by year-end. In our assessment, the price of gold has acted favorably despite the absence of rate cuts because of the Fed's easing bias.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited ("ASA", the "Fund" or the "Company") reported a net asset value (NAV) of $21.20 per share on May 31, 2024, resulting in a six-month total return of +22.3% compared to a total return of +15.2% for the Index.
The closing share price of ASA on May 31, 2024, was $18.39, reflecting a total return of +20.3% for the six-month period ending on that date. At the end of the first half of fiscal year 2024, ASA shares were trading at a 13.3% discount to their Net Asset Value (NAV), an increase from the 11.8% discount at the start of the fiscal year. During this period, the average discount between the share price and NAV was 14.0%, with the discount ranging from 11.5% to 18.1%.
By the end of the first half of the fiscal year, ASA's total net assets had increased to $409 million, a $74 million increase compared to the end of fiscal year 2023.
In the past six months, ASA distributed $0.02 per share to its shareholders as ASA's bi-annual dividend doubled from $0.01 to $0.02 per share.
Portfolio Performance and Attribution
Over the past six months, there has been a significant movement in gold mining equities across all sectors of the industry. Producers have led this trend, as companies are expected to experience substantial margin expansion this quarter due to a price increase of over $400/oz in recent months, with an average gold price likely exceeding $2300/oz in the second calendar quarter. The Fund has also benefited from several development projects in the Fund's portfolio nearing completion on time and within budget, aligning with the rising gold prices. Additionally, the funding environment has improved, with several companies capitalizing on favorable market conditions.
The primary contributors to the Fund's performance were the producers and developers, while exploration companies have begun to participate in the market rally. The table below details the contribution to ASA's NAV by company type over the six-month period ending May 31, 2024.
Discussions with companies in the gold mining sector continue to focus on input inflation. However, recent data suggests that inflation rates are stabilizing to historically more normal levels across most regions. This stabilization has allowed companies to better manage their costs, leading to expanded cash flow generation. Most of the margin expansion is directly enhancing the bottom line, thereby solidifying balance sheets. The number of companies with significant cash reserves continues to increase, positioning many to better fund development, exploration, and potential acquisitions.
The ongoing portfolio rationalization process by Newmont Mining, following its acquisition of Newcrest, is expected to stimulate further mergers and acquisitions within the sector, presenting numerous opportunities for growth and consolidation.
2
In our assessment, the macro environment for the gold mining space remains favorable, amongst others supported by the easing bias at the Fed, foreign central banks' gold purchases, ongoing economic and geopolitical instability boosting demand for safe-haven assets, as well as what may be spreading concerns about valuations in the broader equity market.
While the Index outperformed the price of gold during the fiscal quarter, we believe the market has yet to price in much of the increased earnings potential of the majority of the gold mining producers. Given that ASA is positioned in what we believe are well managed companies with strong growth potential or acquisition appeal, we are excited about the opportunities ahead.
As always, we are available to answer your questions or discuss the markets.
Peter Maletis
James Holman
Axel Merk
Portfolio Manager
Portfolio Manager
Chief Investment Officer
Forward-Looking Statements (Unaudited)
This shareholder letter includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual performance or results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, goals and projections, and consequently, investors should not rely on these forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and generally can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "will," "seek," or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, goals or intentions. The absence of these words or references does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The Company's performance or results can fluctuate from month to month depending on a variety of factors, a number of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including without limitation: the Company's investment decisions, the performance of the securities in its investment portfolio, economic, political, market and financial factors, and the prices of gold, platinum and other precious minerals that may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time. The Company may or may not revise, correct or update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Company concentrates its investments in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments than that of a diversified portfolio. The Company may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger more established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from the performance shown.
This shareholder letter does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
3
Performance Returns (Unaudited)
Average Annual Total Returns
For the periods ended May 31, 2024
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
10 Year
ASA Gold and Precious Metals - NAV
18.12%
-9.06%
12.66%
4.62%
ASA Gold and Precious Metals - Share Price
17.12%
-8.76%
13.33%
3.75%
NYSE ARCA Gold Miners Index NTR(1)
17.31%
-1.53%
12.18%
5.98%
The performance data quoted represent past performance and do not indicate future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For more current performance data, please visit http://www.asaltd.com/investor-information/factsheets.
The results shown in the table reflect the reinvestment of income dividends and other distributions, if any.
The results do not reflect the effect of taxes a shareholder would pay on Company distributions or on the sale of the Company's common shares.
The investment return and market price will fluctuate and the Company's common shares may trade at prices above or below NAV. The Company's common shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
- The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (NTR) (the "Index") is a net total return modified capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies primarily involved in the mining of gold and silver in locations around the world. The Company does not attempt to replicate the Index. The Index does not necessarily reflect investments in other precious metals companies (e.g., silver, platinum, and diamonds) in which the Company may invest. Data about the performance of the Index is prepared or obtained by Management and include reinvestment of all income dividends and other distributions, if any. The Company may invest in securities not included in the Index and does not invest in all securities included in Index.
For more complete information about the Company, please call us directly at 1-800-432-3378, or visit the Company's website at www.asaltd.com.
4
Certain Investment Policies and Restrictions (Unaudited)
The following is a summary of certain of the Company's investment policies and restrictions and is subject to the more complete statements contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The concentration of investments in a particular industry or group of industries. It is a fundamental policy (i.e., a policy that may be changed only by shareholder vote) of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion. Compliance with the percentage limitation relating to the concentration of the Company's investments will be measured at the time of investment. If investment opportunities deemed by the Company to be attractive are not available in the types of securities referred to above, the Company may deviate from the investment policy outlined in that paragraph and make temporary investments of unlimited amounts in securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities or other high quality money market instruments.
The percentage of voting securities of any one issuer that the company may acquire. It is a non-fundamentalpolicy (i.e., a policy that may be changed by the Board of Directors) of the Company that the Company shall not purchase a security if, at the time of purchase, more than 20% of the value of its total assets would be invested in securities of the issuer of such security.
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
Results of Interim Financial Information
We have reviewed the statement of assets and liabilities of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company"), including the schedule of investments, as of May 31, 2024, and the related statement of operations for the six month period ended May 31, 2024, the statement of changes in net assets for the six month period ended May 31, 2024, the financial highlights for the six month period ended May 31, 2024, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the interim financial statements). Based on our review, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the statement of changes in net assets for the year ended November 30, 2023 and the financial highlights for each year in the five year period ended November 30, 2023; and in our report dated January 29, 2024, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements and financial highlights.
Basis for Review Results
These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
TAIT, WELLER & BAKER LLP
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 22, 2024
5
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
May 31, 2024
Principal
% of Net
Name of Company
Amount
Value
Assets
Corporate Convertible Bond
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
i-80 Gold Corp., 8.00%, 2/22/27 (1)
$3,000,000
$
2,929,800
0.7%
Total corporate convertible bond (Cost $2,956,758)
2,929,800
0.7
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Common Shares
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Australia
Alicanto Minerals, Ltd. (2)
50,958,971
644,206
0.2
Barton Gold Holdings, Ltd. (2)
10,400,000
2,075,893
0.5
Bellevue Gold, Ltd. (2)
2,500,000
3,260,216
0.8
Cygnus Metals, Ltd. (2)
19,300,000
866,785
0.2
Emerald Resources NL (2)
15,000,000
37,126,539
9.1
LCL Resources, Ltd. (2)
36,750,000
268,968
0.1
Perseus Mining, Ltd.
5,500,000
8,599,651
2.1
Predictive Discovery, Ltd. (2)
106,183,334
13,776,574
3.4
Prodigy Gold NL (2)
116,250,000
193,367
0.0
Canada
66,812,199
16.4
Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd.
165,000
11,254,650
2.8
Alamos Gold, Inc.
1,000,000
16,710,000
4.1
American Pacific Mining Corp. (2)
3,000,000
418,211
0.1
Angel Wing Metals, Inc. (2)
4,650,000
426,465
0.1
Atex Resources, Inc. (2)
7,700,000
8,361,275
2.0
B2Gold Corp.
2,000,000
5,600,000
1.4
Barrick Gold Corp.
650,000
11,108,500
2.7
Desert Gold Ventures, Inc. (2)
14,588,264
695,724
0.2
G Mining Ventures Corp. (2)
23,265,947
35,676,899
8.7
G2 Goldfields, Inc. (2)
3,000,000
3,015,518
0.7
GoGold Resources, Inc. (2)
2,857,140
3,354,066
0.8
Gold Candle, Ltd. 144A (1)(2)(3)
1,225,000
988,664
0.2
Karora Resources, Inc. (2)
3,750,000
15,215,158
3.7
Lahontan Gold Corp. (2)
19,600,000
934,737
0.3
Liberty Gold Corp. (2)
12,482,000
3,342,698
0.8
Lotus Gold Corp. 144A (1)(2)(3)
5,912,500
2,169,008
0.5
Mawson Gold, Ltd. (2)
10,600,000
5,988,481
1.5
Monarch Mining Corp. (1)(2)
7,300,000
0
0.0
Newcore Gold, Ltd. (2)
5,750,000
1,518,764
0.4
O3 Mining, Inc. (2)
2,223,000
2,218,188
0.5
Onyx Gold Corp. (2)
750,000
143,072
0.0
Orla Mining, Ltd. (2)
6,200,000
26,474,000
6.5
Prime Mining Corp. (2)
9,200,000
14,850,141
3.6
Probe Gold, Inc. (2)
7,087,500
6,760,153
1.7
Red Pine Exploration, Inc. (2)
18,945,090
1,320,506
0.3
Roscan Gold Corp. (2)
10,886,900
678,959
0.2
STLLR Gold, Inc. (2)
1,291,080
1,231,449
0.3
Talisker Resources, Ltd. (2)
2,500,000
953,813
0.2
TDG Gold Corp. (2)
9,227,925
846,319
0.2
Thesis Gold, Inc. (2)
13,198,758
7,456,652
1.8
6
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)
May 31, 2024
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Common Shares (continued)
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (continued)
Canada (continued)
Westhaven Gold Corp. (2)
5,500,000
$
928,134
0.2%
Cayman Islands
190,640,204
46.5
Endeavour Mining PLC
400,000
8,684,104
2.1
South Africa
Gold Fields, Ltd. ADR
600,000
9,450,000
2.3
United Kingdom
Anglogold Ashanti PLC
275,000
6,652,250
1.6
United States
Laurentian Mountain Resources 144A (1)(2)(3)
3,500,000
3,500,000
0.8
Perpetua Resources Corp. (2)
229,983
1,573,084
0.4
5,073,084
1.2
Total gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $178,925,575)
287,311,841
70.1
Diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Australia
Bellavista Resources ltd (2)
3,772,832
476,948
0.1
Castile Resources, Ltd. (2)
15,143,255
866,499
0.2
Delta Lithium, Ltd. (2)
14,578,200
2,618,894
0.6
FireFly Metals, Ltd. (2)
7,258,781
3,549,779
0.9
Genesis Minerals, Ltd. (2)
1,166,934
1,455,787
0.4
Geopacific Resources, Ltd. (2)
28,135,714
430,562
0.1
Canada
9,398,469
2.3
Americas Gold & Silver Corp. (2)
2,701,028
929,888
0.2
Arizona Metals Corp. (2)
1,500,000
2,817,418
0.7
Atacama Copper Corp. (2)
1,900,000
1,505,558
0.4
Aya Gold & Silver, Inc. (2)
2,900,000
31,937,342
7.8
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (2)
19,214,957
2,396,671
0.6
Calibre Mining Corp. (2)
13,938,302
21,066,732
5.1
Emerita Resources Corp. (2)
2,750,000
1,372,024
0.3
Evolve Strategic Element Royalties, Ltd. 144A (1)(2)(3)
2,154,000
1,027,257
0.2
Huntsman Exploration, Inc. (2)
617,500
18,122
0.0
Integra Resources Corp. (2)
4,487,473
4,078,958
1.0
Max Resource Corp. (2)
8,200,000
902,454
0.2
Metalla Royalty & Streaming, Ltd.
450,000
1,440,000
0.4
Pan Global Resources, Inc. (2)
6,667,000
880,487
0.2
Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (2)
2,900,000
329,799
0.1
Sable Resources, Ltd. (2)
26,160,000
1,055,651
0.3
San Cristobal Mining, Inc. 144A (1)(2)(3)
2,583,332
20,666,656
5.1
United States
92,425,017
22.6
Bendito Resources, Inc. 144A (1)(2)(3)
4,288,000
1,072,000
0.3
Lithium Africa Resources Corp. 144A (1)(2)(3)
72,000
2,016,000
0.5
3,088,000
0.8
Total diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
(Cost $90,052,660)
104,911,486
25.7
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (2)
2,000,000
1,467,405
0.4
Discovery Silver Corp. (2)
1,500
1,189
0.0
Silver Mountain Resources, Inc. (2)
13,000,000
763,051
0.2
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
7
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)
May 31, 2024
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Common Shares (continued)
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (continued)
Canada (continued)
Silver Tiger Metals, Inc. (2)
14,795,333
$
2,713,844
0.7%
South Africa
4,945,489
1.3
Sibanye Stillwater, Ltd. ADR
273,043
1,384,328
0.4
Total silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $10,983,825)
6,329,817
1.7
Total common shares (Cost $279,962,060 )
398,553,144
97.5
Rights (1)(2)
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Pan American Silver Corp. (Exp. Date 2/22/29)
393,200
128,977
0.0
Total rights (Cost $136,720)
128,977
0.0
Warrants (1)(2)
Diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Australia
Red Dirt Metals, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.25, Exp. Date 11/18/24)
2,834,650
75,441
0.0
Canada
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.37, Exp. Date 4/1/25)
5,000,000
0
0.0
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.60, Exp. Date 2/9/26)
1,250,000
0
0.0
Calibre Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $2.19, Exp. Date 9/20/24)
1,032,470
106,054
0.0
Integra Resources Corp. (Exercise Price $1.38, Exp. Date 6/16/24)
1,689,165
0
0.0
Integra Resources Corp. (Exercise Price $1.20, Exp. Date 3/13/27)
275,000
66,584
0.0
Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (Exercise Price $0.12, Exp. Date 5/7/26)
1,450,000
10,639
0.0
183,277
0.0
Total diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
(Cost $572,657)
258,718
0.0
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Angel Wing Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.80, Exp. Date 6/16/24)
1,975,000
0
0.0
Angel Wing Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 5/4/25)
350,000
0
0.0
Atex Resources, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.00, Exp. Date 8/31/25)
675,000
267,435
0.1
Desert Gold Ventures, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.25, Exp. Date 12/31/24)
594,132
0
0.0
G Mining Ventures Corp. (Exercise Price $1.90, Exp. Date 9/9/24)
3,500,000
873,106
0.2
Lahontan Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $0.13, Exp. Date 9/1/26)
4,150,000
0
0.0
Lahontan Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $0.10, Exp. Date 4/30/27)
2,550,000
18,709
0.0
Lotus Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $0.75, Exp. Date 8/16/25)
2,200,000
0
0.0
Lotus Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $0.75, Exp. Date 11/27/25)
506,250
3,714
0.0
Monarch Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.95, Exp. Date 4/6/27)
1,700,000
0
0.0
Prime Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $1.10, Exp. Date 6/10/25)
920,000
783,008
0.2
Thesis Gold, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.69, Exp. Date 9/28/24)
576,923
0
0.0
United States
1,945,972
0.5
Bendito Resources, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.00, Exp. Date 12/20/24)
4,000,000
1,000,000
0.3
Laurentian Mountain Resources (Exercise Price $1.00, Exp. Date
12/31/49)
3,500,000
35,000
0.0
1,035,000
0.3
Total gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $1,824,911)
2,980,972
0.8
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Silver Mountain Resources, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.14, Exp. Date 4/24/28)
3,000,000
44,022
0.0
Total silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $65,879)
44,022
0.0
Total warrants (Cost $2,463,447)
3,283,712
0.8
8
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)
May 31, 2024
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Money Market Fund
Federated Hermes US Treasury Cash Reserve Fund - Institutional
Shares, 5.18% (4)
4,609,662 $
4,609,662
1.1%
Total money market fund (Cost $4,609,662)
4,609,662
1.1
Investments, at value (Cost $290,128,647)
409,505,295
100.1
Cash, receivables and other assets less other liabilities
(543,935)
(0.1)
Net assets
$
408,961,360
100.0%
ADR
American Depositary Receipt
PLC
Public Limited Company
- Security fair valued in accordance with procedures adopted by the Board of Directors. At the period end, the value of these securities amounted to $37,782,074 or 9.2% of net assets.
- Non-incomeproducing security.
- Security exempt from registration under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. At the period end, the value of these securities amounted to $31,439,585 or 7.6% of net assets.
- Dividend yield changes daily to reflect current market conditions. Rate was the quoted yield as of May 31, 2024.
Portfolio Statistics (Unaudited)
May 31, 2024
Geographic Breakdown*
Australia
18.7%
Canada
71.6
Cayman Islands
2.1
South Africa
2.7
United Kingdom
1.6
United States
2.3
Cash
1.0
100.0%
*Geographic breakdown, which is based on company domiciles, is expressed as a percentage of total net assets including cash.
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
9
