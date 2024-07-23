Letter to Shareholders (Unaudited)

Dear Shareholder,

During the six-month fiscal period ending May 31, 2024, the price of gold rose by 14.3%, a strong move for such a short timeframe. This increase occurred despite outflows from physical gold ETFs, as global central banks, particularly China, significantly boosted their gold holdings. Additionally, in our analysis, Chinese consumers increasingly purchased gold, in part to mitigate perceived risks in their domestic markets. The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (the "GDMNTR" or the "Index") outperformed the commodity. With the gold price on the rise and inflation somewhat contained, earnings of producers in the mining sector in the first calendar quarter were robust.

The Federal Reserve ("Fed") maintained interest rates in an attempt to further curb inflation and continues to defer interest rate cuts. The market prices in 1-2 rate cuts by year-end. In our assessment, the price of gold has acted favorably despite the absence of rate cuts because of the Fed's easing bias.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited ("ASA", the "Fund" or the "Company") reported a net asset value (NAV) of $21.20 per share on May 31, 2024, resulting in a six-month total return of +22.3% compared to a total return of +15.2% for the Index.

The closing share price of ASA on May 31, 2024, was $18.39, reflecting a total return of +20.3% for the six-month period ending on that date. At the end of the first half of fiscal year 2024, ASA shares were trading at a 13.3% discount to their Net Asset Value (NAV), an increase from the 11.8% discount at the start of the fiscal year. During this period, the average discount between the share price and NAV was 14.0%, with the discount ranging from 11.5% to 18.1%.

By the end of the first half of the fiscal year, ASA's total net assets had increased to $409 million, a $74 million increase compared to the end of fiscal year 2023.

In the past six months, ASA distributed $0.02 per share to its shareholders as ASA's bi-annual dividend doubled from $0.01 to $0.02 per share.

Portfolio Performance and Attribution

Over the past six months, there has been a significant movement in gold mining equities across all sectors of the industry. Producers have led this trend, as companies are expected to experience substantial margin expansion this quarter due to a price increase of over $400/oz in recent months, with an average gold price likely exceeding $2300/oz in the second calendar quarter. The Fund has also benefited from several development projects in the Fund's portfolio nearing completion on time and within budget, aligning with the rising gold prices. Additionally, the funding environment has improved, with several companies capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

The primary contributors to the Fund's performance were the producers and developers, while exploration companies have begun to participate in the market rally. The table below details the contribution to ASA's NAV by company type over the six-month period ending May 31, 2024.

Discussions with companies in the gold mining sector continue to focus on input inflation. However, recent data suggests that inflation rates are stabilizing to historically more normal levels across most regions. This stabilization has allowed companies to better manage their costs, leading to expanded cash flow generation. Most of the margin expansion is directly enhancing the bottom line, thereby solidifying balance sheets. The number of companies with significant cash reserves continues to increase, positioning many to better fund development, exploration, and potential acquisitions.

The ongoing portfolio rationalization process by Newmont Mining, following its acquisition of Newcrest, is expected to stimulate further mergers and acquisitions within the sector, presenting numerous opportunities for growth and consolidation.