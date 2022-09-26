Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASA   BMG3156P1032

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

(ASA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52 2022-09-26 am EDT
12.31 USD   -0.93%
09:31aASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Director Alexander G. Merk and Distribution Declaration
BU
08/23ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : Monthly Factsheet July 2022
PU
07/22Tranche Update on ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 1, 2011.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Director Alexander G. Merk and Distribution Declaration

09/26/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA) announced that Mr. Alexander (Axel) G. Merk has been appointed by the Board, on the recommendation of the Company’s Nominating, Audit and Ethics Committee, to serve as a Director until the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mr. Merk, age 53, is the founder, President, and Chief Investment Officer of Merk Investments LLC (“Merk Investments”), which serves as the investment adviser to the Company under the terms of an Investment Advisory Agreement. Mr. Merk founded Merk Investments’ predecessor company in 1994 and has extensive investment and asset management experience. Mr. Merk holds a BA in economics and a Master of Science in computer science from Brown University.

In addition, the Company declared a distribution of $0.01 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2022. Due to a continued low level of dividends received from portfolio holdings, this distribution will be paid from undistributed realized gains. The Company has paid uninterrupted distributions since 1959.

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals.

It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Company’s website for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The site may be found at www.asaltd.com, or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.

Investment advisory services for the Company are provided by Merk Investments LLC (Merk), an SEC registered investment adviser. Merk provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets.

Certain Tax Information

The Company is a “passive foreign investment company” for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company’s common shares.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
09:31aASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Director Alexander G. Mer..
BU
08/23ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : Monthly Factsheet July 2022
PU
07/22Tranche Update on ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
07/22ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended M..
CI
07/21ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : 2022 Semi-Annual Report
PU
07/12ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : Monthly Factsheet June 2022
PU
06/15ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : Monthly Factsheet May 2022
PU
06/01ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : Monthly Factsheet April 2022
PU
05/06ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS : Gold Mining Twitter Space Discussion Replay
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,67 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2020 287x
EV / Sales 2021 149x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Maletis President
Karen Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Mary Joan Hoene Chairman
Alexander Gabriel Merk Chief Operating Officer
Jack P. Huntington Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED-41.11%240
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.23%8 865
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-11.84%5 243
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.65%3 854
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.23%3 678
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-14.23%3 441