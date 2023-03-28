Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASA   BMG3156P1032

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

(ASA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-28 pm EDT
15.79 USD   +2.13%
04:06pASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Distribution Declaration and Results of Vote at Annual General Meeting
BU
03/22Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet February 2023
PU
03/10Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet January 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Distribution Declaration and Results of Vote at Annual General Meeting

03/28/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA) declared a distribution of $0.01 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on May 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023. This distribution will be paid from undistributed realized gains. The Company has paid uninterrupted distributions since 1959.

In addition, the Company announced that shareholders elected Axel Merk, and re-elected Anthony Artabane, William Donovan, Bruce Hansen and Mary Joan Hoene, as directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 28, 2023.

Shareholders also voted to ratify and approve the appointment of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP to serve as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023, and to authorize the Company’s Nominating, Audit and Ethics Committee to set the independent auditors’ remuneration.

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals.

It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Company’s website for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The site may be found at www.asaltd.com, or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.

Investment advisory services for the Company are provided by Merk Investments LLC (Merk), an SEC registered investment adviser. Merk provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets.

Certain Tax Information

The Company is a “passive foreign investment company” for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company’s common shares.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
04:06pASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Distribution Declaration and Results of ..
BU
03/22Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet February 2023
PU
03/10Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet January 2023
PU
02/09Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet December 2022
PU
01/31ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended N..
CI
01/31ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/30Asa Gold And Precious Metals : 2022 Annual Report
PU
01/24Asa Gold And Precious Metals : 2023 Proxy Statement - Annual Meeting
PU
01/04Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet November 2022
PU
2022Asa Gold And Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet October 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,55 M - -
Net income 2022 -156 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,76x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2021 149x
EV / Sales 2022 108x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Maletis President
Karen Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Mary Joan Hoene Chairman
Alexander Gabriel Merk Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jack P. Huntington Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED9.50%298
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.47%9 710
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.86%5 160
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.57%3 885
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.20%3 843
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.08%3 839
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer