ASA Gold and Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet August 2021

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
August 31, 2021

Shares

Ticker

ASA

Net assets

$465 million

NAV

$24.05

Share price

$21.00

Discount

12.68%

Management since April, 2019

Adviser

Merk Investments

Portfolio Manager

Peter Maletis

CIO

Axel Merk

Contact

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services

3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600 Portland, Maine 04101

Websitewww.asaltd.com

Toll-free(800)432-3378

Dividends

Distributions Semi-annual

05/21/21$.01

11/25/20$.01

05/22/20$.01

11/27/19$.01

Statistics

Beta11.00

R-squared20.89

  • Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility.
  • Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation.

Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2021

Average Annual Total Returns

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

15 Years

Inception

NAV

-11.1%

33.8%

9.6%

-3.0%

1.4%

8.6%

Share Price

-9.7%

33.6%

9.2%

-3.2%

1.4%

8.4%

Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.

Performance shown since Peter Maletis became portfolio manager of ASA

HISTORICAL DISCOUNT

Discount

For the period 3/31/08 - 08/31/21

12-week Moving Average

All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

On April 12, 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor

to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered

investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks

and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8

years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his

time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world

as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of

August 31, 2021

the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is

influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available

Website

www.asaltd.com

by Merk.

Toll-free

(800)432-3378

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Orla Mining Ltd

OLA CN

7.0%

Endeavour Mining

EDV CT

5.2%

Primary Commodity

% of NAV

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

AYA CN

4.1%

Prime Mining

PRYM CN

3.9%

Gold

78.3%

SSR Mining Inc

SSRM

3.8%

Calibre Mining Corp

CXBSR CN

3.2%

Silver

13.0%

Gold Fields Ltd-Adr

GFI

3.1%

Barrick Gold Corp

GOLD

3.0%

Diversified Miners

7.3%

Anglogold Ashant - Adr

ANG SJ

2.9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AEM

2.8%

Platinum & Palladium

1.0%

Perseus Mining Ltd

PRU AU

2.7%

Marathon Gold Corp

MOZ CN

2.2%

K92 Mining Inc

KNT CN

2.2%

Net Liquid Assets

0.4%

Emerald Resources

EMR AU

2.2%

Alamos Gold Inc

AGI

2.0%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc

LGD CN

2.0%

Type

% of NAV

Discovery Metals Corp-Plc

DSV CN

1.8%

Integra Resources Corp

ITR CN

1.8%

Mining Companies

44.8%

G Mining Ventures Inc

GMIN CN

1.8%

Arizona Metals Corp

AMC CN

1.7%

Exploration Companies

37.8%

Skeena Resources Ltd

SKE CN

1.7%

B2Gold Corp

BTO CT

1.7%

Development Companies

16.9%

Probe Metals Inc

PRB CN

1.6%

Gogold Resources Inc

GGD CN

1.5%

Net Liquid Assets

0.4%

Predictive Discovery

PDI AU

1.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc Wrnt

AYA CN

1.4%

Royalty Companies

0.1%

Bellevue Gold Ltd

BGL AU

1.4%

Benchmark Metals Inc

BNCH CN

1.3%

Thesis Gold Inc

TAU CN

1.1%

Adriatic Metals Plc

ADT AU

1.1%

Stage of Development

% of NAV

Sable Resources Ltd

SAE CN

1.1%

Americas Gold & Silver Corp

USA

1.0%

Exploration Companies

37.1%

Golden Star Resources Ltd

GSS

1.0%

Silver Tiger Metals

SLVR CN

1.0%

Production < 500k ounces

18.2%

Auteco Minerals Ltd

AUT AU

1.0%

Sibanye Stillwater- Adr

SSW SJ

1.0%

Development Companies

16.9%

Geopacific Resources Ltd

GPR AU

0.9%

O3 Mining Inc

OIII CN

0.8%

Production >1mm ounces

14.4%

Emerita Resources

EMOT CN

0.8%

Millennial Precious Metals

MPM CN

0.8%

Production 500k - 1mm ounces

12.8%

Osino Resources

OSI CN

0.8%

Adventus Mining Corp

ADZN CN

0.8%

Net Liquid Assets

0.4%

Monarch Mining Corp

GBAR CN

0.7%

Torex Gold Resources

TXG CN

0.7%

Royalty Companies

0.1%

Euro Sun Mining Inc

ESM CN

0.7%

Highgold Mining Inc

HIGH CN

0.7%

Pan Global Resources

PGZ CN

0.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp

NHK CN

0.7%

Country of Incorporation

% of NAV

Tdg Gold Corp

TDG CN

0.7%

Los Cerros Ltd

LCL CN

0.6%

Canada

74.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp

BNKR CN

0.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt

BNCH CN

0.5%

Australia

13.1%

Newcore Gold Ltd

NCAU CN

0.5%

Roscan Gold Corp

ROS CN

0.5%

South Africa

7.0%

Dacian Gold Ltd

DCN AU

0.5%

Pantoro Ltd

PNR AU

0.5%

Cayman Islands

5.2%

Westhaven Gold Corp

WHN CN

0.5%

Andean Precious Metals

APM CN

0.5%

Net Liquid Assets

0.4%

Castile Resources

CST AU

0.4%

Net Cash Or Equivalent

Cash

0.4%

United States

0.0%

Prime Mining Wrnt

PRYM CN

0.4%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd

AQI AU

0.4%

Huntington Exploration

HEI CN

0.3%

Type of Security

% of NAV

Desert Gold Ventures Inc

DAU CN

0.3%

Talisker Resources Ltd

TSK CN

0.3%

Equity Securities

95.1%

Mawson Resources Ltd

MAW CN

0.3%

Discovery Metals Corp Plc Wrnt

DSV CN

0.3%

Warrants

4.5%

Barton Gold Holdings

BGD AU

0.3%

Arizona Metals Corp Wrnt

AMC CN

0.3%

Net Liquid Assets

0.4%

Probe Metals Inc Wrnt

PRB CN

0.3%

Thesis Gold Inc Wrnt

TAU CN

0.3%

Contingent Value Securities

0.0%

Prodigy Gold Nl

PRX AU

0.2%

Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt

MOZ CN

0.2%

G Mining Ventures Wrnt

GMIN CN

0.2%

Emerita Resources Wrnt

EMOT CN

0.1%

Capitalization

% of NAV

Cygnus Gold Ltd

CY5 AU

0.1%

Sable Resources Ltd Wrnt

SAE CN

0.1%

Market Cap < $2bn

74.1%

Maverix Metals Inc Wrnt

MMX CN

0.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc Wrnt

PGM CN

0.1%

Market Cap $2bn - $10bn

18.7%

Huntsman Exploration

HMAN CN

0.1%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc Wrnt

LGD CN

0.1%

Market Cap >$10bn

6.8%

Monarch Mining Corp Wrnt

GBAR CN

0.0%

Pan American Silver Cvr

PAAS

0.0%

Net Liquid Assets

0.4%

Osino Resources Corp Wrnt

OSI CN

0.0%

Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt

ESM CN

0.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt

SLVR CN

0.0%

Nighthawk Gold Corp Wrnt

NHK CN

0.0%

Huntington Exploration Wrnt

HEI CN

0.0%

O3 Mining Inc Wrnt

OIII CN

0.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt

BNKR

0.0%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt

DAU CN

0.0%

Huntsman Exploration Wrnt

HMAN CN

0.0%

Mawson Resources Wrnt

MAW CN

0.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp Wrnt

WHN CN

0.0%

Warrants and Contingent Value Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvr, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Contingent Value Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.

Disclaimer

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
